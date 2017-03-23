Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing Valley garages

Bouchard says by the time cops caught up with him, he'd already been to a ton of homes. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Last June, we showed you a guy, who was allegedly casing and burglarizing Valley garages.

We've just learned, he was arrested.

This after one of the victims tells us it was in large part due to our coverage.

It was the tan sedan and the guy who was driving it that was caught on camera, walking out of an Avondale garage with a $200 electric scooter that eventually led to his arrest.

Miles Bouchard had just walked inside his house with his daughter.

"He's not afraid. He's not afraid of neighbors seeing; he's not afraid of anything. Just walking up there like he belongs in that house," said Bouchard.

Bouchard says it took the guy less than 30 seconds to do his dirty work.

Soon after, another neighbor saw the guy again walking out of another open garage.

She made a flyer and then posted it on the Nextdoor app for everyone to see.

"It's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt and it's gonna happen," said Bouchard.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Police want to talk with man casing garages in Avondale]

That interview was last June, which was right before police told us they'd put undercover cops in and around the neighborhood.

This was Bouchard this week.

"Once you guys contacted them, the chief got involved, and he let everybody know, so it did widen the scope for sure," said Bouchard.

Bouchard says the coverage on CBS5 and 3TV finally led cops to 27-year-old Alexander Munoz and the stolen scooter.

Bouchard says by the time cops caught up with him, he'd already been to a ton of homes.

"He had a bunch of master keys and then they went and searched his residence. There was tons of stuff there. They didn't know which scooter was mine. (They) had to go and pinpoint my scooter, so he had a bunch of them," said Bouchard.

Bouchard says his daughter's scooter is still locked up in evidence and can't even get it until after the trial.

He says he wants nothing more than the scooter back and says he's just thankful no one was hurt.

"Could've been much worse, but he's caught, and that's one less guy running around Avondale taking people's stuff that doesn't belong to them," said Bouchard.

Munoz is charged with 3rd-degree burglary, among other pending charges.

Bouchard thanked all those involved in helping crack the case.

