Splash pads offer summer fun for a lot less

If the recent heat wave has you worried about keeping cool this summer, maybe you should think about installing a splash pad.

Ryan Werlich from Rain Deck says more Valley families are opting for that instead of a pool, and he anticipates that trend to continue.

Not only is a splash pad safer for young families, but it's much more affordable as well.

"A lot of people can't afford a $20-$30,000 pool but they can afford a $10-$12,000 splash pad," he said.

They're also easier to put it; many cities don't require permits and the installation can take as little as two weeks. That, of course, all depends on how elaborate you want your splash pad to be, but Werlich has seen and done it all and says the sky is the limit. "You can do some really cool stuff with them: buckets that are dumping, guns, canons, you can squirt kids. Your imagination and your budget dictate."

The idea appeals to east Valley mom of two, Kristen Jensen.

"That would be amazing!" She visits Queen Creek's Founder's park often. "I can sit here with the baby and not have to worry about my 4-year-old drowning in a pool." "We even have a pool at home and we love coming out and doing this just to change things up."

Rain Deck also sells do-it-yourself kits for you hands-on homeowners.

