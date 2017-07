IN PICTURES: Final Four in Phoenix

We're into the homestretch -- a little more than a week to go before the Final Four in Phoenix and from downtown Phoenix to the heart of Glendale, the Valley is getting its game face on!

Which #FinalFour event are you most excited FOUR? You can find a complete list of events with times/locations on our Final Four Phoenix app! — Final Four Phoenix (@FinalFour) March 21, 2017

Family Friendly and FREE! got your attention huh? #FinalFour brings great events to Phoenix, to learn more visit: https://t.co/JUcmcLarhH pic.twitter.com/NhHxHh1mpT — Final Four Phoenix (@FinalFour) March 21, 2017

