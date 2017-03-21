Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich part of new food lineup for D-backs fans at Chase Field

For baseball fans who are also foodies, the Arizona Diamondbacks will have you covered for the 2017 season.

The team has added a few new food items to their massive menu.

First up, there is the Bacon-rapped Pretzel Baguette. It's a 12-inch, bacon-wrapped pretzel baguette stuffed with black forest ham and Swiss cheese and served with honey mustard and roasted jalapeno ranch.

There's also the Chicken Enchilada Dog, which features an 18-inch chicken enchilada sausage, queso blanco, enchilada sauce, pico de gallo, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips on a talera hot dog roll

The D-backs has a sweet treat called Churro Dog 2.0. It's a white iced long john donut, with a churro rolled in Oreo crumbs, frozen yogurt, whipped cream and topped with strawberry topping, chocolate sauce and Oreo cookie crumbs.

There's also a new twist on a fair staple called the Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich. It has a crispy chicken fillet, garlic black pepper Cheddar, house strawberry jam, powdered sugar and maple syrup and is served on two funnel cakes.

For the vegetarians and vegans, there's the Sonoran Vegan Burger. It's a vegan burger with vegan pepper jack, soy chorizo, chipotle veganaise, cowboy caviar and guacamole on a wheat bun.

The D-backs will add a new concession stand titled Sizzle & Cheese at section 105. Sizzle & Cheese will feature burgers, grilled cheese and milkshakes that use Danzeisen Dairy milk. Also new to Chase Field in 2017 is Roger Clynes Moonshine Tequila drink, The D-backs Swing, which is a blackberry margarita.

Additional items that will be available at Chase Field in 2017:

Big Dawgs

Tot Dog: Foot long dog, chili, cheese sauce, tater tots, sour cream, green onion, soft bun

Chipotle Chorizo Dog: Foot long dog, queso blanco, pork chorizo, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, soft bun

Pretzel Crusted Brownie Sticks: Triple chocolate brownies, pretzel crust, caramel raspberry sauce, strawberry garnish

Carvery Cart

Applewood Turkey BLT: Roast natural turkey breast, Applewood bacon, garlic black pepper Cheddar, butter lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, soft bun, house barbecue kettle chips

18-hour Smoked Beef Brisket: Game Seven Grill smoked brisket, barbecue sauce, horseradish slaw, onion roll, house barbecue kettle chips, Mrs. Kleins bread and butter pickles

Burger Burger

All American Burger: 1/3 lb. beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Mrs. Kleins bread and butter pickles, secret sauce, toasted Kaiser roll

Poppin Pepper Jack Burger: 1/3 lb. beef patty, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeo poppers, chipotle aioli, toasted Kaiser roll

Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich: Crispy chicken fillet, Crocketts Honey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pimento cheese, soft Kaiser roll

AZONA Street Tacos

Barbacoa Street Tacos: Corn tortilla, beef barbacoa, queso fresco, salsa rojo, cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro

Barbacoa Beef Nachos: Tortilla chips, queso blanco, beef barbacoa, salsa rojo, cilantro lime crema, pickled jalapeos

Chicken Tinga Street Tacos: Corn tortillas, chicken tinga, queso fresco, cabbage, salsa rojo, cilantro lime crema, radish

Chicken Tinga Nachos: Tortilla chips, queso blanco, chicken tinga, salsa rojo, cilantro lime crema, pickled jalapeos

Southwest Chicken Tortilla Salad: Cabbage, romaine, ancho chicken, tomatoes, bell pepper, crispy tortilla strips, honey-chipotle vinaigrette

Sizzle & Cheese

Triple Cheese: American, pepper jack and cheddar on Texas toast

Bacon Cheeseburger Mac and Cheesy: 1/3 lb. beef patty, cheddar cheese, Colby bacon mac, Texas toast

Haystack Burger: 1/3 lb. burger patty, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, bacon, crispy onion, local Parker House roll

Classic Burger: 1/3 lb. beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Mrs. Kleins bread and butter pickles on a local Parker House roll

Warm Cookies and Milk: (3) warm chocolate chip cookies, ice cold Danzeisen Dairy milk

Milkshakes: Strawberry, chocolate, vanilla and one rotating flavor milkshakes, featuring Danzeisen Dairy milk

The D-backs will continue to offer fan-favorite items such as the D-bat Dog and the original Churro Dog in 2017.

