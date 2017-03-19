Plan ahead for I-10 overnight closures this week west of downtown Phoenix

Sections of Interstate 10 west of downtown Phoenix will be closed during overnight hours beginning Monday, March 20, and ending early Friday, March 24, for installation of new traffic-flow sensors.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following I-10 closures are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed at 35th Avenue from 9 p.m. Monday, March 20, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 51st and 43rd avenues also closed.

DETOUR: Exit ahead of closure and use either McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to enter eastbound I-10 at 35th Avenue.

Westbound I-10 closed at 35th Avenue from 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, for traffic-flow sensor installation. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 27th Avenue and I-17 connections to westbound I-10 also closed.

DETOUR: Exit ahead of closure and use either McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to enter westbound I-10 at 35th Avenue.

Eastbound I-10 closed at 83rd Avenue from 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, to 5 a.m. Thursday, March 23, for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 99th and 91st avenues and eastbound I-10 connection from Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) also closed.

DETOUR: Exit ahead of closure and use either McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to enter eastbound I-10 at 83rd Avenue.

Eastbound I-10 closed at 27th Avenue from 9 p.m. Thursday, March 23, to 5 a.m. Friday, March 24, for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 43rd and 35th avenues also closed.

DETOUR: Exit ahead of closure and use either McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to enter eastbound I-10 at 19th Avenue.

Updates on freeway conditions and restrictions are available on the ADOT Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides state highway information via its Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT) and at Facebook.com/AZDOT.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.