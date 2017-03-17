Phoenix police look for help finding a missing woman

Authorities in Phoenix are asking for help locating a missing woman.

A police spokesperson says that family members were the last to see 21-year-old Taylorlyn Nelson the evening of March 11th.

Her family hasn't seen her since she left her home in the area of 27th Ave. and Deer Valley Rd.

Nelson is about 110 lbs., blond hair, and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo of a skull on her forearm that says, "Family First."

Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing & Unidentified Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or After hours: (602)262-6141

