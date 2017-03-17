Dirty Dining for March 17: Worst offender has 7 violations

Posted: Updated:
Pho Bamboo in Mesa has seven violations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Pho Bamboo in Mesa has seven violations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Cogburn’s Big Wings
5221 S. Power Road, Mesa
4 violations

JP Pancake
3641 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert
4 violations

K O’Donnell’s Bar and Grill
14850 N. Northsight Blvd., Scottsdale
4 violations

Carniceria Castillo
4426 S. Central Ave., Phoenix
5 violations

Pho Bamboo
1933 W. Main Street, Mesa
7 violations

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Deans List  Perfect health inspection scores

Vine Tavern
801 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe
85281

Olive Garden
4868 E. Cactus Road, Scottsdale
85254

Randy’s Restaurant
7904 E. Chaparral Road, Scottsdale
85250

Otto Pizza and Pastry
804 S. Ash Ave., Tempe
85281

McDonald's
17640 W. Elliot Road, Goodyear
85338

Mimi’s Café
1250 S. Alma School Road, Mesa
85210

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Links you need

MOBILE: Look up a restaurant's inspection

MOBILE: File a complaint

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack