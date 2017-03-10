Dirty Dining March 10; Worst offenders have 4 health code violations

PHOENIX

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Los Favoritos Taco Shop
1340 E Broadway Rd.
Tempe
4 violations

Dutch Brothers Coffee
6461 S Rural Rd.
Tempe
4 violations

Lam’s Oriental & Seafood Market
5350 W. Bell Rd.
Glendale
4 violations

Mekong Palace
66 S. Dobson Rd.
Mesa
4 violations

Lucky Break Bar
1807 E Baseline Rd.
Tempe
4 violations

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 
Deans List  Perfect health inspection scores
 

Arizona Center for the Blind
3100 E. Roosevelt Street
Phoenix 85008

Teriyaki Kitchen
2028 W Guadalupe Rd.
Mesa 85202

Shogun Restaurant
12615 N Tatum Blvd.
Phoenix 85032

Loving Hut
3515 W. Union Hills Drive
Glendale 85308

Taste of Italy
17750 W Elliot Rd.
Goodyear 85338

Carl’s Jr.
13335 N. Grand Ave
Surprise
85374

