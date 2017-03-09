CBS 5 Shred-a-thon a huge success for consumers

CBS 5 Shred-a-thon a huge success for consumersPosted: Updated:
Fallen airman disrespected by passengers on Phoenix flight
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Woman gets probation for dropping baby to her death
Uddin was given credit for serving 603 days in jail.More >
DPS: 1 dead after truck rear-ends semi-truck on westbound I-10
One person is dead after a truck rear-ended a semi-truck on westbound I-10 Wednesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Controversial civil rights advocate accused of charging cash for justice
A controversial civil rights advocate is being accused of trying to profit off a woman misery.More >
Phoenix McDonald's robbed at gunpoint overnight
A Phoenix McDonald's was robbed overnight by two masked men armed with firearms, according to police.More >
Monsoon brings heavy rain, damage to parts of Phoenix Metro
The monsoon finally unleashed its fury of rain on parts of the Valley late Monday night.More >
Chandler couple's blue lights honoring police repeatedly stolen
Toni and Rick Yvon are hoping surveillance footage of one of the thefts will send a message: the law deserves respect.More >
Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
Police: Former Anheuser-Busch CEO arrested, tried to fly copter intoxicated
Former Anheuser-Busch CEO August Busch IV was taken into police custody Monday after trying to fly his helicopter while intoxicated in Illinois, police said Tuesday.More >
CBS 5 Advocate Dave Cherry works to resolve your consumer problems and protect your money. If he can't help, he'll do his best to point you in the right direction.
Dave was born and raised in Philadelphia and considers himself one of the biggest Philly sports fans. At 6-feet, 5-inches, he's probably right! Dave started on a different career path before fulfilling his lifelong dream of reporting the news and helping consumers. Dave graduated from Philadelphia University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting; he later earned an MBA degree in Finance from Temple University in Philadelphia. Dave also spent ten years as Vice President and Director of Sales and Marketing for two of America's leading real estate franchise companies. Dave started his 21-year news career at WHP in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, as news anchor and reporter, then moved to KOLD in Tucson, as the morning news anchor. From Tucson, he went to KRON in San Francisco as a freelance news reporter before moving east to COMCAST in Philadelphia as a general assignment reporter. In the fall of 2003, Dave moved west and joined KPNX in Phoenix and spent nine years as the station Call for Action Consumer Reporter. Through his on-air advocacy work in 2011, Dave and his team were able to help consumers save more than $1 million. Dave joined CBS 5 News as our CBS 5 Advocate in December 2012. Dave is a vegan and likes to eat the amazing vegan food prepared by his lovely wife, Carmen. Dave's also a big Bruce Springsteen fan (he's seen more than 70 shows!), the man who inspired him to learn the guitar. Besides playing many of the boss' songs, Dave writes and sings his own songs and recorded a CD of original music.
Fallen airman disrespected by passengers on Phoenix flight
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Moving company confronted by 3 On Your Side
A woman who recently relocated to the Phoenix area said a moving company doubled its price between the pickup and delivery and was holding her possessions hostage. See what happened when 3 On Your Side got involved -- Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Phoenix McDonald's robbed at gunpoint overnight
A Phoenix McDonald's was robbed overnight by two masked men armed with firearms, according to police.More >
Independent faces uphill ballot battle in superintendent race
A Valley woman seeking the top education job in the state has a tough road ahead just to get on the ballot.More >
