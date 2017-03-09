CBS 5 Shred-a-thon a huge success for consumers

One of the best things you can do to protect yourself from identity theft is to shred old documents, and CBS 5 News helped you do that with our annual special event.

We held the CBS 5 Shred-a-thon on Monday, April 10.

This date was just before the annual IRS tax filing deadline, so it is a great time to dispose of old tax returns and other documents you want to get rid of.

As always, CBS 5 partnered with International Paper and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for the event. For more than a decade, International Paper and MCAO have worked with us to conduct some of the most widely attended Valley shred-a-thons.

The event took place at International Paper's facility at 301 S. 30th Street near Washington Street in Phoenix. The event ran all day, from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. CBS 5 News was broadcasting live there throughout the day.

To enter the event, you must line up your vehicle on Washington Street - either direction. Phoenix Police will require vehicles coming southbound on 30th Street to turn right or left on Washington to join the lines. There will be no access to the event from 30th Street, north of Washington.

Shredding is completely free, up to a maximum of 15 banker-size boxes or trash bags. (See important disclaimer below)

What to bring?

Bring tax returns that are more than five years old, old bank and credit card statements, old utility bills, old medical bills and any other documents you wish to have destroyed.

Staples and paper clips are fine to leave on your documents; they can go through the shredder. Please remove any big black spring clips, the kind that hold many pieces of paper together; they cannot go through the shredder.

Boxes can either be left for International Paper to recycle for you or you can take them home with you.

If you need to bring your documents in bags, paper bags can go through the shredder and are preferred over plastic bags. Paper bags will keep the lines moving even quicker at the event, but plastic bags will be accepted.

Make sure to come on out on April 10, and take action to protect your identity.

The CBS 5 Shred-a-thon is for individuals, not the business community. We know from doing this event more than a dozen times over a decade that 100 percent of consumers who attend have fewer than 15 boxes. Anyone attempting to bring more than 15 boxes, whether in separate cars or return trips, will be turned away. If everyone follows our easy rule, consumers can protect their identities and we can keep our shred-a-thon free.