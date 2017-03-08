OFFICIAL RULES – CBS 5/Valley Chevy Dealers March Mayhem Bracket Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The CBS 5/Valley Chevy Dealers March Mayhem Bracket Contest begins on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at approximately 7:00 p.m. M.S.T., after the complete bracket pairings of the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament teams are announced, and ends 9:00 a.m. M.S.T, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. All picks must be successfully submitted by or before the deadline. You must fully complete the online registration process before making selections.

SPONSORS: KPHO-TV/KPHO Broadcasting Corporation, 5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013; Valley Chevy Dealers at Courtesy Chevrolet, 1233 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85014

ENTRY: After the complete bracket pairings are announced on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m. M.S.T., go to www.CBS5AZ.com/hoops and click on the CBS 5 Basketball logo. Fill out the entry form and make your Tournament selections by clicking the team you think will win each matchup of each round until you have made a total of sixty-three (63) picks, including who you think will be the winner of the final round championship game. You will not be required to pick the winners of the “First Four” play-in games. Once you complete your selections, you will be asked to predict scores for a designated tiebreaker matchup, which will be used in the event of a tie. Tiebreaker and Contest scoring is explained below. You must complete the entire bracket to receive one (1) entry and be eligible to win. The deadline to enter and make selections is Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M.S.T.

Entering the CBS 5/Valley Chevy Dealers March Mayhem Bracket Contest will also cause Aptivada, LLC to enter you in the Aptivada Perfect Bracket Contest. The Perfect Bracket Contest is administered and sponsored by Aptivada, LLC, and not KPHO or Valley Chevy Dealers at Courtesy Chevrolet. Please see complete rules for the Aptivada Perfect Bracket Contest at http://www.cbs5az.com/story/34701175/aptivada-perfect-bracket-contest-rules-2017.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address. No group entries.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Arizona, in the KPHO viewing area, in the following counties Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Kingman, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal and Yavapai counties, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KPHO-TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Players are ranked according to their cumulative point score. The player with the highest total number of cumulative points at the end of all six (6) rounds will be deemed the grand prize winner, subject to verification of eligibility.

The contest is scored based on the six (6) rounds of the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament. Point totals are awarded differently for correct picks in each round:

See the scoring chart below for details:

Round 1: One hundred (100) points for each correct pick

Round 2: Two hundred (200) points for each correct pick

Round 3: Four hundred (400) points for each correct pick

Round 4: Eight hundred (800) points for each correct pick

Round 5: Sixteen hundred (1,600) points for each correct pick

Final Round: Thirty-two hundred (3,200) points for the correct Champion

Tiebreaker: In the event of a tie between two (2) or more players for the grand prize, the winner will be determined using a tie breaker formula. Each player will choose a score for a designated matchup the “Tiebreaker Matchup.” The absolute value of the difference between the chosen and actual score for tiebreaker team #1 is added to the absolute value of the difference between the chosen and actual score for tiebreaker team #2, then this value will be subtracted from the possible baseline tiebreaker points of ninety-nine (99). If the remaining tiebreaker points are less than one (1), then one (1) tiebreaker point will be used. The player’s tiebreaker points will be appended to the actual score through each round, and will be a part of the overall score as well. If a tie still exists after using the tiebreaker formula, then a random winner will be chosen by KPHO from the pool of tied players.

SCORING RESULTS DISPLAYED ARE UNOFFICIAL UNTIL VERIFIED BY SPONSOR AND APTIVADA.

PRIZES: One (1) local player with the highest total number of cumulative points after the championship game will have the choice to receive EITHER a Samsung 60” LED 1080p display Smart HDTV (approximate retail value $750.00) OR a $750.00 Visa gift card (approximate retail value $750.00). Gift card is subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner.

Winner will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at approximately 1:00 p.m. M.S.T. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at KPHO’s address above within five (5) business days of notification. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner with the second highest number of total cumulative points. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the contest is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from KPHO-TV and/or our affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, KPHO-TV reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that KPHO-TV believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KPHO-TV uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.kpho.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. For more information about how Valley Chevy Dealers use the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.valleychevy.com/our-privacy-policy/. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this contest in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within five (5) business days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, the player with the second highest total number of cumulative points will be the alternate winner. By participating and/or winning a prize, each player and winner releases all Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, advertisers and/or prize providers, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the contest. Subject to all U.S. federal, Arizona State and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after April 30, 2017 to Winner’s List/ CBS 5/Valley Chevy Dealers March Mayhem Bracket Contest at the KPHO-TV address above.