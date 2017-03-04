Dirty Dining March 3 Violations cited at several restaurants

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Stone and Vine Urban Italian
1035 W. Queen Creek Rd., Chandler
4 violations
 
Bosa Donuts
1146 E. Main St., Mesa
4 violations

Max Saigon
1018 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler
5 violations

AMF Mesa Lnes
2115 E. Southern Ave., Mesa
5 violations
 
Deans List  Perfect health inspection scores
 
Tony's Cafe
301 W. Main St.
Avondale
85323

Jack in the Box
440 E. Southern Ave.
Mesa
85204

Julio's Too
7305 E. Camelback Rd.
Scottsdale
85251

Dennys
2717 W. Bell Rd.
Phoenix
85023

The Playa Bar
1615 N. Granite Reef Rd.
Scottsdale
85257

Highland High School
4301 E. Guadalupe Rd.
Gilbert
85234

Copyright 2017 KPHO (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio