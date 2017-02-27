Raccoon causes commotion in Glendale neighborhood

A Glendale neighborhood became the scene of a chase last week when a raccoon had to be removed from the roof of a home.

Arizona Humane Society spokesperson Ashleigh Gobel said emergency animal medical technicians were called to round up the raccoon that was spotted resting on the roof of a home.

When a technicians got close to the animal, "it became distraught, scampering around the rooftop frantically trying to come up with an escape plan," said Goebel.

The chase took them to a nearby tree and through three neighboring yards before they finally cornered the critter.

Gobel said the animal was safely contained in a carrier, given water and taken to the South West Wildlife Conservation Center. After a few days of monitoring, the raccoon will be released back into a safer more rural habitat.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.