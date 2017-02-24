Dirty Dining Feb. 24: Several restaurants have a number of violations

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

McDonalds
545 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix
4 violations
 
Sushi Kee
1006 E. Warner Rd., Tempe
5 violations

Szechwan Palace
668 N 44th Street, Phoenix
4 violations

Citadel Assisted Living Facility
520 S Higley Rd., Mesa
4 violations

Super Ranch Market
668 N. 44th Street, Phoenix
5 violations
 
Deans List  Perfect health inspection scores
 
OConnors Pub
2601 W. Dunlap Ave.
Phoenix
85021

Burger King
2318 W. Northern Ave.
Phx

Nellos
2950 S. Alma School Rd.
Mesa
85210

Coach House
7011 E. Indian School Rd.
Scottsdale
85251

Dunkin Donuts
13811 W. Bell Rd.
Surprise
85379

YogurtLand
3355 W. Chandler Blvd.
Chandler
85226

Copyright 2017 KPHO (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack