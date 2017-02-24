Dirty Dining Feb. 24: Several restaurants have a number of violations

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

McDonalds

545 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix

4 violations



Sushi Kee

1006 E. Warner Rd., Tempe

5 violations

Szechwan Palace

668 N 44th Street, Phoenix

4 violations

Citadel Assisted Living Facility

520 S Higley Rd., Mesa

4 violations

Super Ranch Market

668 N. 44th Street, Phoenix

5 violations



Deans List Perfect health inspection scores



OConnors Pub

2601 W. Dunlap Ave.

Phoenix

85021

Burger King

2318 W. Northern Ave.

Phx

Nellos

2950 S. Alma School Rd.

Mesa

85210

Coach House

7011 E. Indian School Rd.

Scottsdale

85251

Dunkin Donuts

13811 W. Bell Rd.

Surprise

85379

YogurtLand

3355 W. Chandler Blvd.

Chandler

85226

Copyright 2017 KPHO (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.