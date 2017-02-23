Quicklift®...The Weekend Facelift

As you get older, you may notice your face starting to get wrinkled and saggy. When you don't feel old on the inside, you don’t want to look old on the outside. At Body by Kotoske, we have an anti-aging procedure that can give you back years and keep you ahead of the aging process…the Quicklift®. QuickLift® is different from usual face lifts in that it not only tightens the skin on the surface, but it also suspends the underlying structures of the lower face, which lays the foundation for a more youthful appearance for many years to come.

If you don't feel like surgery is the right choice for you, you'll be pleased to know that the Quicklift® is a minimally invasive procedure in which there is little pain and recovery time. Because traditional plastic surgery requires you to take days off in order to recover from procedures, Quicklift® was designed with the busy lifestyle in mind.

Board certified Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Thomas Kotoske, will examine your facial anatomy during a private free consultation, listen to your concerns and develop a facial rejuvenation plan based on your individual needs and desired results. Because everyone’s face is different in subtle ways, Quicklift® is never a one-size-fits-all procedure for facial rejuvenation.

The QuickLift® Face Lift:

Tightens the Jowls

Defines the Jaw Line

Lifts and Defines Cheeks

Smoothes the Neckline

Natural-Looking Results

Minimal Downtime

Immediate and Lasting Improvement

Call our office today to schedule your free private consultation – 623-516-BODY (2639) or visit our website at bodybykotoske.com.