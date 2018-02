Cactus League Spring Training stadium map

The Phoenix metro area is the spring training home of 15 Major League Baseball teams, including our own Arizona Diamondbacks. Other teams include: Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers

[ONLINE: CactusLeague.com]

Stadium Map | Text this map

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.