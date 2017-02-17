Dirty Dining Feb. 17: West Valley restaurant cited for 9 health code violations

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Freddy's Frozen Custard
4929 W Bell Rd
Phx
4 violations

El Chavo
1101 N Mesa Dr
Mesa
4 violations

WM Sacks & Company
4247 E Indian School Rd
Phx
4 violations

Charley’s Place
4324 W. Thunderbird Rd.
Glendale
9 violations

Dean's List

Peter Piper Pizza
7607 E. McDowell Rd
Scottsdale
85257

Gateway Café
410 N. 44th Street
Phoenix
85008

TC Eggington’s
1660 S. Alma School Rd
Mesa
85202

Biscuits Restaurant
1235 N. Gilbert Rd
Gilbert
85234

Italia Café
11127 W Arizona Ave
Youngtown
85363

Romanelli’s
3437 W. Dunlap Ave
Phoenix
85021

