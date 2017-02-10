Dirty Dining Feb. 10: Phoenix restaurant hit with 5 health code violations

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Fondita Olivera

1040 E Main Street

Mesa

4 violations

Carniceria Del Pacifico

2911 N. 36th Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Antojitos Agrdulce

730 E Brown Rd

Mesa

4 violations

Keegan’s Grill

1095 W Queen Creek Rd

Chandler

4 violations

El Pacifico Restaurante

3311 N. 16th Street

Phoenix

5 violations

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Pete’s Fish & Chips

5516 W. Glendale Ave

Glendale

85301

U.S. Egg

131 E. Baseline Rd

Tempe

85283

Mesa Drummer

1211 N. Country Club Dr.

Mesa

85201

Cyber Café

7050 S. 24th Street

Phoenix

85040

McDonalds

587 S. Watson Rd.

Buckeye

85326

Krispy Creations

7013 N. 58th Ave

Glendale

85301

MOBILE: Look up a restaurant's inspection

MOBILE: File a complaint

