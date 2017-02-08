The truth about juicing

The celebrities walking the red carpet during award season always seem to look perfect leaving us to wonder, "What's their secret?"

For some, it starts with juicing.

Registered dietician Maya Nahra believes the appeal of juicing is two-fold.

"One, you're not taking in a lot of calories. There's a lot of sugar, but not a lot of calories so temporarily you are going to lose weight. Secondly, because you're not taking in the normal day-to-day foods, the bloating type foods--gluten, nuts, dairy-- you're getting a de-bloating effect that's happening. Between a little bit of weight loss and less bloating, it's very attractive to people," Nahra said.

It's attractive, but also just a short-term fix because she says eventually your body will crave real food and if it doesn't get it, can go into starvation mode.

Juicing removes all of the pulp from the fruits and vegetables. That pulp contains fiber and protein. Without that, you're getting straight sugar.

"In one glass of juice, we're getting around 33 grams of carbohydrates or roughly 23 grams of sugar. That's a lot of carbohydrates," Nahra said.

That's why she says it won't take long for your quick slim down to backfire.

"Juicing really attracts people who are looking to cleanse or trying to lose some weight. Ironically enough, that's the exact crowd that needs to stay away from extra sugar because any insulin spikes that we have are going to promote fat storage in the body," Nahra said.

She says juicing is a great way to pack a lot of vitamins and minerals into a small amount, but it's most beneficial if you combine it with a healthy meal.

