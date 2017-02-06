Watch LIVE: Sheriff Penzone remarks on his first 100 days in office [10 a.m.]
A Chandler couple loses engagement ring diamond at concert
A Chandler couple got engaged and celebrated by going to a concert and that's when disaster struck.More >
Fatal accident closes 35th Avenue at Lower Buckeye
A fatal crash has closed 35th Avenue in Phoenix. The crash happened Wednesday around midnight near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.More >
Valley man rescued from Sycamore Canyon shares his story
The man rescued Sunday morning in Sycamore Canyon says if it weren't for a map he left behind and his family following through on the return time he provided, he might still be lying out there where he fell.More >
Video shows woman walking on Texas freeway, talking on phone
We know cell phone use can lead to distracted driving. But can it also lead to distracted walking? The latest video on the viral circuit shows a woman walking along a busy freeway in the Houston area while talking on her phone.More >
Family: Children were served mixed drinks at NC Applebee's
North Carolina's alcohol enforcement agency is investigating after two children were served alcoholic beverages instead of the non-alcoholic ones that were ordered.More >
Loved ones remember beloved maintenance man who was shot, killed
The man who was shot and killed Monday afternoon at The Lex on Central apartments was the beloved maintenance tech at the complex. Police have identified the victim as Todd Landon, 55, who worked at the complex for the past five years.More >
Phoenix area builder sees increased demand for 'indestructible' homes
With the threat of terrorist attacks and civil unrest, some people in the Phoenix area are choosing residential and security construction that is virtually indestructible.More >
Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez linked to 'Serial Street Shooter' case
Juan Martinez, who became a household name during the Jodi Arias trial, looks to take on another high-profile case. Court documents point to him being the prosecutor in the “Serial Street Shooter” case.More >
Mesa considers hiring private prison company
The City of Mesa is taking up the controversial issue of hiring a private prison company to house pretrial inmates.More >
3 year-old dead after toddler brother hits him in head with toy truck
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
Chess brings 88-year-old WWII vet, high school junior together
To say chess is a mental exercise is an understatement, which is doctors and caregivers are incorporating the game into therapy for dementia patients. That is the basis for a unique relationship between an 88-year-old World War II veteran and a Scottsdale high school student.More >
Phoenix area builder sees increased demand for 'indestructible' homes
With the threat of terrorist attacks and civil unrest, some people in the Phoenix area are choosing residential and security construction that is virtually indestructible.More >
60-year-old overcomes heart attack to continue track career
Isn’t it said that life beings at 60? It seems like it has for Valley resident Chris Wallace. He’s resumed competing in a sport that he was good at in high school.More >
Valley cities offer scant services for diabetics, at-home needle users
Inside your neighbor’s trash bin, there could several weeks' worth of loose syringes, needles and other medical sharps that carry the potential of transferring life-altering diseases. It may be frowned upon, but in Arizona, that’s not against the law.More >
