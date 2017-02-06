Watch LIVE: Severe weather in Oklahoma
Representative: Rocker Chris Cornell has died at age 52
Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.More >
Poston Butte HS yearbooks printed with inappropriate comments
The Florence Unified School District is apologizing after hundreds of Poston Butte High School yearbooks went out with inappropriate messages inside.More >
The old Phoenix Trotting Park set for demolition
The Phoenix Trotting Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished.More >
Off-duty Phoenix police officer accused of pulling gun on woman
A Phoenix police officer could face criminal charges and discipline on the job after a woman claimed he bumped into her car with his, took off and then pushed her and pulled a gun on her when she confronted him.More >
Fatal crash closes Bethany Home Road
A fatal crash has closed the intersection of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.More >
Surveillance video shows deadly overnight crash in Phoenix
A multi-vehicle crash left one person dead and three others, including a young child, seriously hurt in southwest Phoenix.More >
Love bites? Snake bites man who tries to kiss it
Don't do this.More >
Man wearing a mask threatens kids in Glendale neighborhood
Glendale police are looking for a man they say was wearing a mask and threatening kids in the neighborhood.More >
No contact with children ordered for parents of infant mauled by rats
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >
Families get into fist fight at high school graduation
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >
Javier Soto's dream job? Rapper
Making that dream a reality, however, was going to require a lot of work, but you're going to love the result!More >
The old Phoenix Trotting Park set for demolition
The Phoenix Trotting Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Bunky Boutique at the Airport!
Rachel Malloy moved to downtown Phoenix 12 years ago. She wanted a cool, local and hip place to shop. When she couldn't find one, she decided to create one!More >
May snowfall in Arizona
Snowfall in May does happen in Arizona, but usually not this late in the game.More >
