Watch LIVE: Severe weather in Oklahoma

Android users: Click here to watch the current Livestream

All other users including iOS: Click here to watch the current Livestream  

Video may go black and audio may be choppy during commercial breaks.

  • Livestream may not work on some Android devices.
  • A Wi-Fi connection is recommended for best quality.
  • This service consumes a large amount of data. You may want to consult your provider's data usage amount before using this service.
  • Timeouts are built in to the stream to ensure only active viewers are using the service. These usually occur at the top and bottom of the hour.

If you experience technical difficulties outside of the notes above, please let us know.

  • Javier Soto's dream job? Rapper

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:21:52 GMT
    Making that dream a reality, however, was going to require a lot of work, but you're going to love the result!

    Making that dream a reality, however, was going to require a lot of work, but you're going to love the result!

  • The old Phoenix Trotting Park set for demolition

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:03:40 GMT
    The Phoenix Trotting Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished.  

    The Phoenix Trotting Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished.  

  • Jaime's Local Love: Bunky Boutique at the Airport!

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:55:12 GMT
    Rachel Malloy moved to downtown Phoenix 12 years ago. She wanted a cool, local and hip place to shop. When she couldn't find one, she decided to create one! 

    Rachel Malloy moved to downtown Phoenix 12 years ago. She wanted a cool, local and hip place to shop. When she couldn't find one, she decided to create one! 

