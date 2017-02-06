Watch LIVE: Police briefing on officer-involved shooting | Tempe [soon]
Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.More >
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon.More >
Contrails or chemtrails in sky over Valley?
If you've sever seen those cloud-like trails behind airplanes -- and you probably have -- you might have wondered what they were and why there were so many. A local couple had those questions and came to CBS 5 for answers.More >
Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee
Authorities say they're evacuating several homes in a section of Bisbee due to a wind-whipped fire.More >
Pirates of the Caribbean fan builds replica ship in backyard of AZ home
An Arizona man is one of the biggest fans of the "Pirate of the Caribbean" movies and turned a treehouse into a pirate ship like the Black Pearl.More >
MCSO investigating double shooting, one person dead
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident near Crismon Road and Main Street in Mesa.More >
Coroner says student's death caused by 'totally legal substance'
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year.More >
PD investigating a homicide near Central and Camelback
A person was killed in central Phoenix and the suspect is on the run, Phoenix Police Sgt. Alan Pfohl said on Monday evening.More >
Police officer accidentally overdoses during drug bust
An Ohio police officer suffered a Fentanyl overdose after a routine drug arrest. He was given four doses of Narcan to fight the effects of the overdose, caused by a heroine-like drug called Fentanyl.More >
Witness: Suspect in officer-involved shooting was 'wielding' machete
The situation is fluid and few details were immediately available, but our Gibby Parra a police officer on a gurney and loaded into an ambulance.More >
Iannetta Back in D-backs clubhouse
Despite stitches in his lip and bonded teeth, D-backs catcher Chris Iannetta can smile about Friday night.More >
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Children and cannabis
Get a look at the controversy around medical marijuana for sick children. Hear what parents and experts have to say about it -- Thursday night at 9 on 3TV.More >
Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez linked to 'Serial Street Shooter' case
Juan Martinez, who became a household name during the Jodi Arias trial, looks to take on another high-profile case. Court documents point to him being the prosecutor in the “Serial Street Shooter” case.More >
