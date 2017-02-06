Watch LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill about data and privacy [11:15 a.m.]
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
6 dead after small airplane crashes on golf course in Scottsdale
6 dead after small airplane crashes on golf course in Scottsdale
According to the FAA, the plane crashed and caught fire after taking off from nearby Scottsdale Airport.More >
According to the FAA, the plane crashed and caught fire after taking off from nearby Scottsdale Airport.More >
3 On Your Side
Enterprise Rent-A-Car bills man $2,700 for mystery damage
Enterprise Rent-A-Car bills man $2,700 for mystery damage
Man says he returned rental truck in as good or better shape as when he picked it up.More >
Man says he returned rental truck in as good or better shape as when he picked it up.More >
'Hottest pepper in the world' put man in hospital, suffers brain effects
'Hottest pepper in the world' put man in hospital, suffers brain effects
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
PD: 21-year-old GCU student killed by hit-and-run driver while jogging
PD: 21-year-old GCU student killed by hit-and-run driver while jogging
Phoenix police are looking for a white colored SUV, possibly a Ford or Lincoln, involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash.More >
Phoenix police are looking for a white colored SUV, possibly a Ford or Lincoln, involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash.More >
Prescott National Forest officials snap picture of mess left behind by camper
Prescott National Forest officials snap picture of mess left behind by camper
The campers had all the cigarette butts in the ashtray but less behind a lot of trash.More >
The campers had all the cigarette butts in the ashtray but less behind a lot of trash.More >
First grader discovers her textbook once belonged to Blake Shelton
First grader discovers her textbook once belonged to Blake Shelton
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
3-year-old girl shot in head at Detroit gas station
3-year-old girl shot in head at Detroit gas station
A young girl was shot in the head at a gas station on Detroit’s west side after a verbal argument escalated to gun violence.More >
A young girl was shot in the head at a gas station on Detroit’s west side after a verbal argument escalated to gun violence.More >
MCSO crews suspend search for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
MCSO crews suspend search for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
Officers crash Arizona boy's birthday party
Officers crash Arizona boy's birthday party
The mother of 6-year-old Christian Alvarado said her son has always wanted to be a police officer and dresses in a uniform.More >
The mother of 6-year-old Christian Alvarado said her son has always wanted to be a police officer and dresses in a uniform.More >
PD: Officer fires gun at armed carjacking suspect in Surprise
PD: Officer fires gun at armed carjacking suspect in Surprise
The suspect then confronted a bystander, stole the minivan and drove off, according to police.More >
The suspect then confronted a bystander, stole the minivan and drove off, according to police.More >
Roofer arrested after taking back roof
Roofer arrested after taking back roof
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
6 dead after small airplane crashes on golf course in Scottsdale
6 dead after small airplane crashes on golf course in Scottsdale
According to the FAA, the plane crashed and caught fire after taking off from nearby Scottsdale Airport.More >
According to the FAA, the plane crashed and caught fire after taking off from nearby Scottsdale Airport.More >
This month: 3TV reports on Arizona schools in crisis
This month: 3TV reports on Arizona schools in crisis
Teachers demanding more pay. Students walking out, marching for their lives. Arizona schools are in crisis. All this month 3TV explores the angst, despair and what could be coming next for families. [SPECIAL SECTION: Schools in Crisis]More >
Teachers demanding more pay. Students walking out, marching for their lives. Arizona schools are in crisis. All this month 3TV explores the angst, despair and what could be coming next for families. [SPECIAL SECTION: Schools in Crisis]More >
PD: 21-year-old GCU student killed by hit-and-run driver while jogging
PD: 21-year-old GCU student killed by hit-and-run driver while jogging
Phoenix police are looking for a white colored SUV, possibly a Ford or Lincoln, involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash.More >
Phoenix police are looking for a white colored SUV, possibly a Ford or Lincoln, involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash.More >
MCSO crews suspend search for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
MCSO crews suspend search for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Plane crashes, catches fire on Scottsdale golf course
VIDEO: Plane crashes, catches fire on Scottsdale golf course
Investigators said a pilot that took off from Scottsdale Airport crashed on a nearby golf course and caught fire.More >
Investigators said a pilot that took off from Scottsdale Airport crashed on a nearby golf course and caught fire.More >
VIDEO: 6 dead in fiery Scottsdale plane crash
VIDEO: 6 dead in fiery Scottsdale plane crash
Six people are dead after a plane crashed and caught fire on TPC Scottsdale Monday night. Story: bit.ly/2Jx1NssMore >
Six people are dead after a plane crashed and caught fire on TPC Scottsdale Monday night. Story: bit.ly/2Jx1NssMore >
VIDEO: Man says rental car place billed him for damage he didn't cause
VIDEO: Man says rental car place billed him for damage he didn't cause
A Valley man said Enterprise Rent-a-Car bill him for damage to a rental truck he didn't cause so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
VIDEO: Search suspended for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant, MCSO says
VIDEO: Search suspended for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant, MCSO says
MCSO said divers will resume the search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant.More >
VIDEO: Police surprise Arizona boy with puppy for birthday
VIDEO: Police surprise Arizona boy with puppy for birthday
More than a dozen officers crashed a birthday party in Parker, Arizona, this weekend. Story: http://bit.ly/2GN72XgMore >
More than a dozen officers crashed a birthday party in Parker, Arizona, this weekend. Story: http://bit.ly/2GN72XgMore >
VIDEO: 'We've already forgiven,' parents of hit-and-run victim say
VIDEO: 'We've already forgiven,' parents of hit-and-run victim say
The parents of the 21-year-old Grand Canyon University killed by a hit-and-run driver want whoever was behind the wheel to know they've "already forgiven whoever's done this." Taylor White, who was supposed to get married later this month, was pronounced dead at the scene. Full story at https://goo.gl/KXb4o5.More >
The parents of the 21-year-old Grand Canyon University killed by a hit-and-run driver want whoever was behind the wheel to know they've "already forgiven whoever's done this." Taylor White, who was supposed to get married later this month, was pronounced dead at the scene. Full story at https://goo.gl/KXb4o5.More >