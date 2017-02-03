Dirty Dining Feb. 3: Valley restaurants hit with health code violations

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Pepper Cafe

825 S Copper Rd.

Gilbert

4 violations

Huachinangos

1620 W University Drive

Mesa

4 violations

Streets of New York

5843 W. Thunderbird Road

Glendale

4 violations

Zen Asian Kitchen

15544 N. Pima Road

Scottsdale

4 violations

Wing Lee Market

111 S Dobson Road

Mesa

4 violations

Deans List

Pedros

4938 W. Glendale Ave

Glendale

85301

Pita Jungle

1431 E Williams Field Road

Gilbert

85295

Fresh Mint

13802 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale

85254

Toms BBQ

1140 S Country Club Drive

Mesa

85210

Mikas Greek

1336 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale

85257

U.S. Egg

2957 W Bell Rd

Phoenix

85053

