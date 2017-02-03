Dirty Dining Feb. 3: Valley restaurants hit with health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Pepper Cafe
825 S Copper Rd.
Gilbert
4 violations

Huachinangos
1620 W University Drive
Mesa
4 violations

Streets of New York
5843 W. Thunderbird Road
Glendale
4 violations

Zen Asian Kitchen
15544 N. Pima Road
Scottsdale
4 violations

Wing Lee Market
111 S Dobson Road
Mesa
4 violations

Deans List

Pedros
4938 W. Glendale Ave
Glendale
85301

Pita Jungle
1431 E Williams Field Road
Gilbert
85295

Fresh Mint
13802 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale
85254

Toms BBQ
1140 S Country Club Drive
Mesa
85210

Mikas Greek
1336 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale
85257

U.S. Egg
2957 W Bell Rd
Phoenix
85053

Links you need

MOBILE: Look up a restaurant's inspection

MOBILE: File a complaint

