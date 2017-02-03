Dirty Dining Feb. 3rd: Valley restaurants cited for assortment of health code violations

Posted: Updated:
(Source: KPHO) (Source: KPHO)
PHOENIX (CBS5) -

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Pepper Café

825 S Copper Rd

Gilbert

4 violations

Huachinango’s

1620 W University Drive

Mesa

4 violations

Streets of New York

5843 W. Thunderbird Road

Glendale

4 violations

Zen Asian Kitchen

15544 N. Pima Road

Scottsdale

4 violations

Wing Lee Market

111 S Dobson Road

Mesa

4 violations

--------------------------------------------

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Pedro’s

4938 W. Glendale Ave

Glendale

85301

Pita Jungle

1431 E Williams Field Road

Gilbert

85295

Fresh Mint

13802 N. Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale

85254

Tom’s BBQ

1140 S Country Club Drive

Mesa

85210

Mika’s Greek

1336 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale

85257

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

MOBILE: Look up a restaurant's inspection

MOBILE: File a complaint

Copyright 2017 KPHO (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio


Connect with CBS5AZ

 

Saw it on CBS 5 News