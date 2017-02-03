Valley grandmother devoted to saving abandoned dogs and cats

If there is a dog or cat in need, Christina Alfaro is the one who comes to the rescue.

She has rescued hundreds of animals across the Valley, and she's not about to stop now.

"We just go out wherever there's a need and pick up animals," she said. "We bring them to our house and then we call on different rescues to help us."

Alfaro currently has 20 rescue animals that she's taken in that need a new home.

The Phoenix mom and grandmother has a full-time job, but that doesn't stop her from devoting nights and weekends to rounding up the animals after they've been abandoned and left for dead.

She'll feed them, take them to the vet to get their shots, get spayed or neutered, and then find them a new home.

"It's just an unconditional love," Alfaro said. "I adore feeling the satisfaction, seeing these animals getting a forever home where they will have love and attention that they need and deserve."

Ann Owen estimates that her friend has saved more than 450 animals and she does it using a lot of her own money.

Owen reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Alfaro.

"They'll call her and say, 'I saw this dog running around, it didn't have a home and is in the street,'" Owen said. "She'll go out there and spend three or four nights looking for this dog."

A news crew was there when Owen surprised Alfaro in a restaurant parking lot and gave her $500.

"You ever hear of Pay it Forward, Channel 5?" Owen asked. "For all you do, for all the stray dogs and cats in your area that you are taking care of, all the money, time and effort that you spend ... it's incredible. On behalf of myself and Channel 5, here is $500 for you today."

Alfaro said the the money will come in handy getting the dogs ready for adoption.

Local veterinarians like Altered Tails have been instrumental in helping care for the stray animals, Alfaro said.

"No matter what they've been through they love you and they're so appreciative," Alfaro said.

If you are interested in adopting one of Alfaro's dogs or cats, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChiTownAZ

