Waste Management: Think ‘green’ at Phoenix Open

While it’s billed as “The Greatest Show on Grass,” the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale is also being dubbed “the greenest.”

Spectators are urged to wear something green on Saturday, Feb. 3 to honor and support the sustainability initiatives of the tournament.

Launched in 2011, the Green Out has raised $490,000 for a variety of local nonprofit environmental organizations.

Last year's Green out raised $100,000. The Thunderbirds donated $33,333 to Bonneville Environmental Foundation’s “Change the Course,” Arizona Recycling Coalition and the Arizona Chapter of Solid Waste Association of North America (AZ SWANA).

As many as 4,000 recycling and composting bins were positioned throughout the course.

Even the golf balls from the driving range are recycled. They’re used for the Waste Management Phoenix Open logo floating on the lake. The logo is125 feet long and weighs 8 tons. That’s the weight of a blue whale.

Another logo on the 15th tee was made with a quarter of a million used golf tees.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the most sustainable sporting event in the world. For four straight years, 100 percent of the waste generated at the tournament has been repurposed for beneficial reuse. Zero waste has been sent to landfills as all aluminum cans, plastic bottles and cups and containers have either been reused, recycled, composted or recovered for energy.

“It’s a remarkable accomplishment, with more than 600,000 fans attending the tournament last year that Waste Management is able to make this is a zero waste event,” said 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman Andy Markham.

