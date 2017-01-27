Dirty Dining January 27: Tempe restaurant hit with 7 health code violations

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Mike’s Deli
18914 E. San Tan Blvd.
Queen Creek
4 violations

Circle K
1010 E. Chandler Blvd.
Chandler
4 violations

Dillon’s Arrowhead
20585 N 59th Ave.
Glendale
4 violations

Joyride East
302 N. Gilbert Rd.
Gilbert
6 violations

Chou’s Kitchen
1250 E, Apache Blvd.
Tempe
7 violations

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

The Best of Philly
2818 N Central Ave.
Phoenix
85004

Circle K
3 E. Main Street
Avondale
85323

Sweet Tomatoes
1410 E. Southern Ave
Tempe
85282

Horizon High School
5601 E. Greenway Rd.
Scottsdale
85254

Organ Stop Pizza
1149 E. Southern Ave.
Mesa
85204

Christie’s Cabaret
44 N. 32nd Street
Phoenix
85034

Links you need

MOBILE: Look up a restaurant's inspection

MOBILE: File a complaint

