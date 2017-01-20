Dirty Dining January 20: East Valley seafood restaurant has 5 health code violations

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Max Saigon
1018 N. Arizona Ave.
Chandler
4 violations

The Duce
525 S Central Ave.
Phoenix
4 violations

Angry Crab
2740 S. Alma School Rd.
Mesa
5 violations

Just Willys
6322 W Bell Rd.
Glendale
5 violations

-------------------------------------------

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Burger King
4002 E Broadway Rd.
Phoenix
85040

Port of Subs
1158 W Washington Street
Tempe
85281

Panda Express
13880 W Camelback Rd.
Litchfield Park
85340

Don’s NY Pizza
9971 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix
85037

Sweat
3655 W. Anthem Way
Anthem
85086

Firehouse Subs
7700 S. Priest Drive
Tempe
85284 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Links you need

MOBILE: Look up a restaurant's inspection

MOBILE: File a complaint

