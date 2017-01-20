The slideshow above and list below will be updated throughout the year as incidents occur.

List of 2017 officer-involved shootings

June 25-- Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

June 23 -- Suspect killed, officer injured in Phoenix shooting

June 21 -- Mesa police shoot man wielding stick or board, no officers hurt

June 4 -- Suspect shot and killed in officer-involved shooting in Avondale

May 23 -- Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at 43rd Avenue

May 19 -- 1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting involving officer, suspect in Glendale

May 16 -- Cop, suspect injured in confirmed officer-involved shooting in Tempe

May 15 -- Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix

May 14 -- Kingman police: Officers fatally shoot suspect after pursuit

May 9 -- Bomb threat suspect shot by police outside Mesa home

April 23 -- Prescott officer involved shooting leaves one suspect dead

April 20 -- Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Glendale

April 19 -- PD: Officers shoot man with knife after he attacked parents

April 12 -- Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Avondale

April 9 -- Phoenix police officer's gun goes off during struggle with man, suspect later shot

April 5 -- Suspect injured in shootout with Prescott Valley police

March 27 -- Deputies shoot suspect in home invasion, vehicle theft

March 23 -- PD: Suspect came after officers with a knife in west Phoenix

March 15 -- High-speed pursuit of stolen yellow Corvette ends in crash; suspect killed

March 8 -- MCSO: Deputy-involved shooting, standoff in Guadalupe

March 2 -- Suspect killed, no officers hurt in Phoenix officer-involved shooting

March 2 -- Police arrest suspect who allegedly fired shots at DPS trooper's car

Feb. 19 -- PCSD: Suspect shot dead during robbery, connected to homicide

Feb. 13 -- Mohave County sheriff investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

Feb. 12 -- DPS: Carjacking suspect fires at troopers; ends in crash with semi

Jan. 28 -- DPS investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Apache Junction

Jan. 28 -- Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Tucson faces charges

Jan. 20 -- Glendale PD investigating officer-involved shooting

Jan. 12 -- Good Samaritan saves trooper who had been ambushed, shot near Tonopah

Jan. 9 -- Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

There were 46 officer-involved shootings in the Valley in 2016, plus another 36 in other cities throughout the state for a total of 82 incidents statewide.

