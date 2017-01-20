2017 officer-involved shootings
The slideshow above and list below will be updated throughout the year as incidents occur.
List of 2017 officer-involved shootings
June 25-- Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
June 23 -- Suspect killed, officer injured in Phoenix shooting
June 21 -- Mesa police shoot man wielding stick or board, no officers hurt
June 4 -- Suspect shot and killed in officer-involved shooting in Avondale
May 23 -- Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at 43rd Avenue
May 19 -- 1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting involving officer, suspect in Glendale
May 16 -- Cop, suspect injured in confirmed officer-involved shooting in Tempe
May 15 -- Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix
May 14 -- Kingman police: Officers fatally shoot suspect after pursuit
May 9 -- Bomb threat suspect shot by police outside Mesa home
April 23 -- Prescott officer involved shooting leaves one suspect dead
April 20 -- Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Glendale
April 19 -- PD: Officers shoot man with knife after he attacked parents
April 12 -- Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Avondale
April 9 -- Phoenix police officer's gun goes off during struggle with man, suspect later shot
April 5 -- Suspect injured in shootout with Prescott Valley police
March 27 -- Deputies shoot suspect in home invasion, vehicle theft
March 23 -- PD: Suspect came after officers with a knife in west Phoenix
March 15 -- High-speed pursuit of stolen yellow Corvette ends in crash; suspect killed
March 8 -- MCSO: Deputy-involved shooting, standoff in Guadalupe
March 2 -- Suspect killed, no officers hurt in Phoenix officer-involved shooting
March 2 -- Police arrest suspect who allegedly fired shots at DPS trooper's car
Feb. 19 -- PCSD: Suspect shot dead during robbery, connected to homicide
Feb. 13 -- Mohave County sheriff investigating deadly officer-involved shooting
Feb. 12 -- DPS: Carjacking suspect fires at troopers; ends in crash with semi
Jan. 28 -- DPS investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Apache Junction
Jan. 28 -- Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Tucson faces charges
Jan. 20 -- Glendale PD investigating officer-involved shooting
Jan. 12 -- Good Samaritan saves trooper who had been ambushed, shot near Tonopah
Jan. 9 -- Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
There were 46 officer-involved shootings in the Valley in 2016, plus another 36 in other cities throughout the state for a total of 82 incidents statewide.
