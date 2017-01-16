Phoenix woman forced to pay medical bill twice

Abrazo Medical Group said Patterson's check went to collections instead of the insurance group. (Source: 3TV)

Patterson said she was told she overpaid but then was asked to pay twice. (Source: 3TV)

Ruth Patterson is retired and tries to maintain her health by walking her dog, Dixie. And, when it comes to staying fit, Patterson says she doesn't mind getting a check-up every once in a while, at her doctor's office.

"I'm pretty proactive with my health," Patterson said.

And, just a few months ago, Patterson says she went to her doctor's office, which is owned and operated by Abrazo Medical Group.

Although her appointment was paid for, Patterson says Abrazo later mailed her a letter saying they had been overpaid for some reason and mailed her a check for $94.

"If it said why (money was being refunded), I don't remember or know why I was receiving it but I was thinking okay, $94, that's great," Patterson said.

Patterson says she deposited the money, only to get another notice from Abrazo.

"I got a notice that said they had given me the money in error and they wanted it returned," Patterson said.

So, Patterson got on bill pay, drafted a check for $94 and mailed it off. She says that should have been the end of it but it wasn't.

“They sent it to collections,” Patterson said.

Patterson says she has spent hours trying to convince Abrazo Medical Group that she doesn't owe the money and finally contacted 3 On Your Side.

“Well, I contacted you, Gary Harper, because I know you get things done," Patterson said.

Abrazo Medical Group looked into the matter and after investigating the matter for 3 On Your Side, they sent us a statement saying, they "...found her payment of $94 remained uncredited because it was mailed to an alternate P.O. Box than the one we currently use."

Not only did they remove the mistake from collections, but Patterson says Abrazo's CEO called her personally to apologize.

"When you can get the President or CEO of a company to call you over a $94 bill, it shows you right there the power of 3 On Your Side and Gary Harper,” Patterson said.

Abrazo tells 3 On Your Side the issue was never reported to the three credit bureaus, so Patterson’s credit will not be affected.

Copyright 2017 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.