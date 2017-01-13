Dirty Dining January 13: Two Valley restaurants hit with 5 health code violations

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Biscuits of Tempe
1815 E Elliot Rd
Tempe
4 violations

Taqueria El Nero
816 S Stapley Drive
Mesa
4 violations

Super Carniceria Y Pescaderia
1640 N 36th Street
Phoenix
5 violations

Bobby Q’s
1610 S Stapley Dr
Mesa
5 violations

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Taco Bell
835 W Baseline Rd
Tempe 85283

Moose Lodge
9550 W. Peoria Ave
Peoria 85345

Nino’s Pizzeria
5800 W. Peoria Ave
Glendale 85302

Pati’s Pub
12820 N. 19th Ave
Phoenix 85029

Crackers & Company Café
535 W. Iron Ave
Mesa 85210

Tokyo Joe’s
800 N. 54th Street
Chandler 85226

