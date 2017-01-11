Snapper Zydeco

INGREDIENTS

Zydeco Sauce

8 cups heavy cream

¼ cup shallots, small diced

¼ cup sauv blanc

1 tbsp + 1 tsp paprika

2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp salt

2 tsp thyme

1 ½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp dry mustard

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp granulated onion

1 tsp sugar

Cook Time

7oz red snapper

1 tbsp evoo

1 tbsp blackening spice

½ cup Zydeco Sauce

¼ cup rock shrimp

1 tbsp butter, room temp

Garnish:

Chives

Cracked Black Pepper



Zydeco Sauce

1. Place cream, shallots and sauv blanc in pot and bring to a simmer, reduce by half.

2. Add seasonings and mix well.

3. Hold warm until ready for Cook Time.

Cook Time

1. Season snapper on both sides and sear in sauté pan on medium high heat until cooked throughout (approx 3-4 minutes per side).

2. In separate sauce pan bring Zydeco Sauce and rock shrimp to a simmer and add room temp butter.

3. Mix sauce until butter is combined with Zydeco Sauce and pour on top of the sautéed snapper.

4. Serve with Smashed Potatoes and Sautéed Spinach.