Elk Chili and Hatch Red Chile Mac and Cheese

Elk Chili

I made this to put over hotdogs as a way more fun way to eat a chili dog. I eat grass fed hotdogs these days and elk seems like a good match for that. I also enjoy it in a bowl with some cheese and sour cream kind a like my mom used to make on Sunday when we were growing up.



1 lb ground elk

1 cup dry pinto beans cooked separate with a teaspoon of salt in 6 cups of water till tender then drained

4 slices bacon cut into 1 inch pieces

2 cups diced onion

4 cloves garlic smashed and chopped

1/2 cup mezcal

3 Roma tomatoes

2 tsp oregano

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

2 tbsp maseca

1 tsp ancho powder

1 tsp chipotle powder

1 tsp guajillo powder

1 tsp chile negro powder

3 cups water

In a medium size pot over medium high heat fry the bacon; then add the onion and garlic and cook for about one minute. Then add the elk and cook until browned. Meanwhile take the remaining ingredients except for the beans put them in a blender and purée. Pour into the pot with the elk add the beans and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes. Taste for salt you are now done.