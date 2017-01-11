Family's airline tickets accidentally canceled

The Orozcos got a refund and the trip of a lifetime. (Source: 3TV)

Amanda said her card has always worked and besides, that $346 was on her bank statement. (Source: 3TV)

Amanda says SmartFares.com said her credit card was decline three times. (Source: 3TV)

Orozcos were in a bind when their airline tickets were accidentally canceled so they called 3 On Your Side. (Source: 3TV)

A Phoenix family says their Christmas vacation was almost ruined all because their airline tickets were accidentally canceled.

Dominic and Amanda Orozco say their recent Christmas trip to Colorado was definitely a memorable one.

“A lot of the Colorado family actually purchased a lot of his snow gear and got ready for him because they're making it a big deal because he's coming,” say Amanda.

“We want to take him sledding and everything,” says Dominic.

But it's a trip that almost didn't happen.

“All of a sudden, our flights got canceled and I felt like we got scammed out of our Christmas,” says Dominic.

The couple says their problem started when they booked their airline tickets through an online company called SmartFares.com.

“The cost of this we thought was a good deal, good on our budget was $346,” says Amanda.

After charging the Orozcos $346, SmartFares sent the couple their flight confirmations.

But, about a week before departure, Amanda and Dominic had trouble printing up their tickets.

“And it said, 'Flight status canceled' so that's when I knew something was wrong and that's when we felt our hearts drop,” says Amanda.

Amanda immediately called SmartFares.com for an explanation.

“They told me that my card had declined three times,” Amanda said.

Amanda argued that couldn't be true. Her card has always worked and besides, that $346 was on her bank statement.

In a pinch, the Orozcos say they were forced to purchase tickets directly from the airline and paid about $178 more.

That’s when 3 On Your Side got involved.

SmartFares.com apologized for the inconvenience and agreed to not only refund the Orozco’s $364 but they also paid the additional $178 for the pricier tickets.

"The same day that I contacted 3 On Your Side, I got a callback and it meant a lot to us because we didn't have anywhere else to go," says Amanda.

SmartFares was great to work with. They jumped right in as soon as we contacted them and made things right and I appreciate that.

