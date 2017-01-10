Bank cashes $827 check with 'stop payment' in place

The Naugles are thankful to 3 On Your Side for getting them their money back. (Source: 3TV)

When Jay Naugle and his wife moved into their Gilbert house, they had big plans for home improvements.

“When we moved into the house, the main thing we wanted to do was the flooring,” Naugle said.

And new flooring wasn't the only renovation they had in mind. They also decided to paint the outside of their home.

And the price they received from one unlicensed contractor was enticing. It was only $1,400.

“And, that included everything,” Naugle said. “It was a steal, and it included pressure washing, painting, fixing cracks. Everything you could ask for in a paint job."

After the outside was finished, Naugle says he hired the same contractor who claimed to be licensed. This time, he was hired to paint their kitchen, including the cabinets.

But Naugle says the painter did a horrible job. The cabinets immediately started to peel and flake before the job was even finished.

That's when Naugle discovered something troubling. Naugle started doing research on the guy he hired and discovered he wasn’t licensed at all.

"He gave me a ROC (Registrar of Contractors) number that was false," Naugle said.

Naugle says posing as an unlicensed contractor might be the reason why his newly-painted cabinets started to flake and peel before the job was even done.

Frustrated, Naugle contacted Chase Bank and put a "stop payment" on the $827 check that he gave the painter until the painter came back and made things right.

According to Naugle, the painter agreed to come back but never did.

“As a consumer, you feel you were doing everything right?" Gary Harper asked Naugle.

“Yeah, I felt like it was what Chase told me to do. And I thought it was really my only course of action," Naugle said.

Well, as mentioned, the painter never did return to fix all that peeling and flaking, and Naugle was relieved he put a "stop payment" on that check.

That is, until nearly a month later, when the $827 check actually went through and was removed from the couple's account anyway.

Naugle and his wife say they were confused as to how the check was cashed by the painter and they were also angry with Chase Bank for letting it happen.

“We spent four days and multiple hours on the phone. And finally, I went into the bank, and they still didn't have any answers," Naugle said.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and asked Chase Bank to consider returning the $827. After all, "stop payment" means just stop the payment.

Chase looked into the matter for me and wound up putting that $827 back into the couple's account.

Naugle says he's glad to have his money back and owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

“My 3 On Your Side experience was really good. Gary Harper was very easy to work with, and me and wife were very, very pleased," Naugle said.

It should be noted that Chase Bank never did have an answer as to why or how they allowed the $827 check to be cashed almost a month after a stop payment was issued.

But Naugle and his wife say they sure are glad to have their money returned.

