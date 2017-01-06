$299 Verizon bill leaves customer upset

“We had deliveries last night; 12 of them!”

Shay Moses has one heck of a full house. That's because she just inherited a dozen pups. With this expected arrival, she says she was glued to her phone, which she considers a lifeline of sorts.

“It's your right hand. You need it; you need it for everything.”

That's why Moses says she recently upgraded her phone. But, within 3 weeks, she said her phone's touch screen stopped working, so she immediately took it back to a Verizon Store.

“They told me there was no way they could reset that, as it’s a phone problem, but they said they could send it off; it's still under warranty, ‘so let’s just send this back in, we'll get you a replacement phone.'"

The good news is the Verizon Store shipped Moses’ faulty phone back to corporate and the company mailed Moses a new phone. But she also got a big bill along with it.

"They charged me a "damaged device" charge of $299. $299 for a damaged device and they didn’t tell me. They didn't tell me they inspected the phone and found any problems with it, they just added it to my bill."

A "Damaged Device Charge?" Moses says the faulty phone she returned to the Verizon Store was never "damaged."

Yet, she says Verizon told her when they received the phone shipped from the store, it had a cracked screen. Moses tells 3 On Your Side that is certainly not true.

“Unless it happened during shipping or transportation, because it wasn't cracked when I gave it to the Verizon representatives.”

Moses refuses to pay the $299 charge and has been battling the issue for months now.

She's even been charged disconnection and penalty fees because she hasn't paid that damage charge.

“Every month they would tell us we're gonna disconnect service’ and every month we had to call them and tell them that you need to take this $299, set it aside because it's in dispute’.”

3 On Your Side got involved and we contacted Verizon.They looked into the matter and immediately waived that $299 damage fee.

Moses says she couldn't be any happier and says she owes it to 3 On Your Side.

"Absolutely great, I wish I would've thought of you guys sooner; I would've called a long time ago!"

Verizon also gave Moses about $300 additional in credits to cover those penalty fees. We appreciate them working this out so quickly.

