Dirty Dining Jan. 6 - Five Valley restaurants with 4 health code violations each

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Heavenly Bake Shop
2095 N. Dobson Road, Chandler
4 violations

Uni Sushi and Steak 
17191 N. Litchfield Road, Surprise
4 violations

Carniceria El Rancho Grande
4227 S. Central Ave., Phoenix
4 violations

Sodexo@Wells Fargo 
2800 S. Price Road, Chandler
5 violations

The Bourbon Cellar
32409 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
4 violations

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Rustler's Rooste
8383 S. 48th Street
Phoenix 85044


China Way Restaurant
3201 N. Alma School Rd.
Chander 85224

Dairy Queen
12641 N. Cave Creek Rd.
Phoenix 85022

Gallaghers
6750 W. Peoria Ave.
Peoria 85345

Macayo
3005 S. Ash Ave.
Tempe 85281

House of Tricks
114 E. 7th Street
Tempe 85281

