UPDATE: Recovery Fund pays Homeowner $7,600

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors have a fund that can be pooled out to homeowners if needed. (Source: 3TV)

Grannis will be issued a check in the amount of $7,602 thanks to the Registrar of Contractors' Recovery Fund. (Source: 3TV)

Donna Grannis is one happy woman. It's a far cry from last July when she was first profiled in a 3 On Your Side report.

Back then, she told us how a construction company called ROI Improvements took $7,600 to tear off and install a new roof on her Phoenix home.

But all ROI Improvements did was vanish with the money.

At the time, Grannis told 3 On Your Side that she couldn't believe it.

"I think it's horrible," she said. "I think it's an outrage. I absolutely do not want them to do this to anybody else."

[ORIGINAL STORY: Contracting board seeking to revoke company's license (July 18, 2016)]

3 On Your Side got involved and we pursued Dan Zrihen, which is the guy who runs ROI Improvements.

He acknowledged in our first report to taking Grannis' money and more than a $100,000 from other homeowners without ever performing any work. He blamed the situation on a bad business partner and attempt to expand the company too quickly.

That didn't sit well with 3 On Your Side, so we advised Grannis to file a complaint with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.

"At that point, I thought Gary Harper knows what he's doing. He's pointing me in the right direction and it will all work out," Grannis said.

The homeowner filed that complaint and as a result, the agency immediately revoked the license for ROI Improvements.

[READ MORE: UPDATE: License for ROI Improvements revoked]

The contracting board conducted a five-month investigation and following a couple of hearings, they discovered that Grannis and two dozen other homeowners paid ROI Improvements and received nothing in return. As a result, the Registrar of Contractors has agreed to reimburse the homeowners from the agency's Recovery Fund.

In fact, Grannis recently received an official letter from the agency saying she will be issued a check in the amount of $7,602, which is what she paid the company.

In an email to 3 On Your Side, the agency's spokesperson said the other homeowners will be reimbursed too.

"The fund is set to pay out $161,885.46 to 24 eligible residential property owners who lost their money to ROI Improvements," the email said.

Grannis says she couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side's assistance.

"It was incredible. It really was. If you have a problem, call 3 On Your Side," said Grannis.

Grannis' situation is a great reminder of why it is important to always use a licensed contractor for work around your home.

Those contractors are required to put money into the agency's recovery fund as one of the requirements to obtaining a license.

That pool of money can then be paid out in specific amounts to homeowners if needed.

Copyright 2017 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.