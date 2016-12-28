Wednesday, December 28

The Wildlife World Zoo: Bearded Dragon

Bearded Dragon Facts:

Average bearded dragon can reach 16 to 22 inches in length. Males are larger than females. Tail is usually half of the body length.

Body of bearded dragon is tan to yellow in color. It has spines on the throat, on both sides of the head and on the both sides along the abdomen. Its head is triangular shaped. Body is muscular and supported with strong legs.

Bearded dragon is named that way because it can enlarge its throat (that resembles beard) when it is threatened or when defending its territory.

Males and females can be easily distinguished by couple of features. Males have wider heads and darker beards and they are longer than females. Females have thinner and slenderer tails than males.

Bearded dragon prefers life in bushes and trees, and is can be also found basking on rocks.

Bearded dragon is an omnivore, which means that it consumes both plant- and animal-based diet. It usually eats insects, small rodents, lizards and leafy plants.

Bearded dragon has specific way to greet other members of the group or to show submission in front of a more dominant male. It will stand on three legs while rotating remaining leg in the air.

Bearded dragons gain "scary appearance" when they are threatened. They are able to enlarge their throats and flatten their body.

Bearded dragon is able to regulate its body temperature by changing the shades of the color of the skin from light to dark and vice versa.

Main predators of bearded dragons are large lizards, dingoes and birds of prey.

Unlike other lizards, bearded dragons are not able to detach their tails when they need to escape from predators. If they lose their tails, they will not able to repair the damage (they will be tailless for the rest of their life).

Bearded lizards are not very fast runners. They can run only 9 miles per hour.

Bearded lizards do not have specific breeding season, instead, they are able to breed throughout the whole year.

Bearded dragons will reach sexually maturity between 8 and 12 months of age.

Average lifespan of bearded dragon is between 4 and 10 years.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Zen Culinary opens in Scottsdale with Asian fare

The menu includes everything from handcrafted sushi and sashimi, to thick-cut steaks and chops, all prepared with a vibrant blend of East meets West ingredients and cooking techniques.

For more information, visit: www.zenculinary.com

Zen Culinary

15544 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480-296-0030

What to do with the kids for Winter Break

Winter break is here for thousands of kids across the Valley, so how do you keep them entertained and busy for the next two weeks? We check out one Winter Camp at Arizona Sports Complex and Future Stars, that you can still sign up for.

Arizona Sports Complex is offering their Soccer Skills Winter Break Camp- great for those kids who love to play and learn at the same time. This will be offered on site at Arizona Sports Complex.

ASC Winter Break Camps-

3555 W. Pinnacle Rd., Glendale

**Half Day Camp Dec. 26-30

**Full Week Camp Jan 2 - 6



Future Stars, a partner of Arizona Sports Complex, is also offering a number of day camps. Elite Basketball Camp, Adventure Camp, Winter Skills Camp for Basketball or Volleyball and also a iCode Kids camp for those who would rather learn some fun and exciting computer skills. These camps are offered various locations across town.

Future Stars Camps:

Candeo School

9965 W. Calle Lejos, Peoria

**Mad Scientist Camp- Dec. 29th

**Adventure Camp- Jan. 2-6

**Winter Wonderland Camp- Jan 9th



Joy Christian School

21000 N. 75th Ave, Glendale

**Winter Skills Camp Basketball & Volleyball



Anthem Community Center

41130 N. Freedom Way, Anthem

**Elite Basketball Camp-Jan. 3-5



Evening Class/program

Archway Glendale

23276 N. 83rd Ave, Peoria

**iCode Kids Jan. 24- March 3

For more information, visit: www.arizonasportscomplex.com

Arizona Sports Complex

3555 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd.

Glendale, AZ 85310

(623) 587-7171

How much weight do we really gain over the holidays?

A common belief is that people gain about 5 to 10 pounds during the Thanksgiving to New Year holiday season, but recent studies show otherwise. Dr. Julie Anné breaks down the fact from fiction.

Everybody is so concerned about weight gain over the holidays, people feel that gaining 5, 10 pounds over the holiday season is inevitable. This not-so-true sentiment can actually backfire, leading people to gain even more weight than expected.

The truth of the matter is that people who are of average weight, gain only 1 lb. during the Thanksgiving through New Year's holiday season. However, people who are overweight - and this includes overweight children as well - gain significantly more, an average of 5-10 lbs. Thanksgiving through New Year's. It appears that people who already struggle with problematic eating, bring the same dysfunctional patterns of eating to their approach to food during the holidays.

But don't despair, there's hope! Here's 5 ways to approach remaining holiday events - and New Year's resolutions - in a healthy, more effective manner:

Resist taking a "Last Supper" approach to the remaining days of 2016 Avoid arriving at holiday parties overly hungry Watch alcohol consumption, it disinhibits ability to eat moderately Engage in enjoyable physical activities during the holiday break Think "Ways to feel better" in the New Year vs "New Year's Resolutions"

Community Event:

Lecture: Inside the Mind of an Emotional Eater

Date: January 20, 2017

Time: 3:00pm-4:30pm

Place: Franciscan Renewal Center

Cost: $10.00

For more information, visit: www.aNewBeginning.com and www.TheHealthyWeighOut.com



A New Beginning & TheHealthyWeighOut

9825 N. 95th St. Suite 101

Scottsdale, Arizona 85258

Phone: 480-941-4247 -A New Beginning

Phone: 480-941-6999 - The HealthyWeighOut

Treating the Holiday blues naturally

The holidays can bring joy and celebrations for many people, but the stress, anxiety and loneliness can have detrimental effects on others. Almost 30 percent of Americans report feeling some type of stress triggered by the holidays. Dr. Ed LaMadrid joins us with natural remedies that can relieve some of the symptoms, including the benefits of acupuncture.

Acupuncture to change your mood:

A research study conducted in Britain, showed that acupuncture was as effective as contemporary treatments for depression (counseling & medication)

Ear seeds for Anxiety:

For mild cases of the blues, Dr. Lamadrid recommends the use of ear seeds. Specific areas of the ear can cause mood changes when pressed or stimulated by using ear seeds, small metals spheres held in place by adhesive.



Add these Herbs to your Tea or Smoothie:

St. John's Wort:

In Europe, St. John's Wort has been used for over a thousand years in the treatment of mild depression. This herb has been shown to work like many antidepressants by increasing serotonin levels in the brain. Caution, St. John's Wort has been shown to interact with blood thinners, birth control pills and chemotherapy medications. Side effects may include anxiety, dizziness, high blood pressure. Do not take during pregnancy.

Lemon Balm:

A traditional remedy for depression, anxiety, and dealing with difficult life situations. It acts by calming the nervous system.

Kava Kava:

Kava is an ancient Polynesian remedy for restlessness, mild depression and anxiety. This herb should not be used in combination with antianxiety medication and not used for longer than 3 months. Potential side effects may include liver failure.

Vitamins

B-Complex:

Known as stress vitamins a good B-complex supplement can help with mood. Especially B-6 & B-12. According to a study in the American Journal of Psychiatry found that 27 percent of severely depressed women over the age of 65 were deficient in B-12.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids:

New research has confirmed the positive effects of omega-3 on mood, as it provides a natural balance to omega-6 arachidonic acid.

For more information, visit: www.edlamadrid.com

New Year's Eve fashion for men

Need ideas for your New Year's Eve party outfit? Nick's Menswear shows us the different looks, from "creative black tie look" to "business casual."

For more information: www.nicksmenswear.com

Nick's Menswear

3 Valley Locations

480-857-7931

Calamari Sisters perform at Herberger Theater

Mangia Italiano! Hilarity, delicious dishes and two over-the-top plus-size Italian Sisters from Brooklyn dance, joke, and laugh through a very special cooking lesson. Shows run from December 28 to January 29.

For more information, visit: www.herbergertheater.org. or call (602) 252-8497