Dirty Dining Dec. 23rd: East Valley sushi restaurant hit with 6 health code violations

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Brunswick Mission Bowl

17210 N 59th Ave

Glendale

4 violations

Chutney’s Indian Cuisine

1801 E. Baseline Rd

Tempe

4 violations

Flaming Kabob

2252 E. Baseline Rd

Mesa

4 violations

Rice Paper

202 N. Central Ave

Phoenix

4 violations

Sushi and Cocktails

1949 W. Ray Rd

Chandler

6 violations

Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores:

IHOP

5020 E Ray Rd

Phoenix

85044

Vine Tavern

801 E. Apache Blvd

Tempe

85281

The Highlighter Show Club

4716 N. 12th Street

Phoenix

85014

Café Zamora

606 E. Western Ave

Avondale

85323

Barro’s Pizza

1925 E. Brown Rd

Mesa

85203

Herrera’s Mexican Food

10798 N. 75th Ave

Peoria

85345

