GRAPHIC WARNING* Dangerous text slang all parents should know

From hidden apps to something called "vault apps," and secret text slang, your kids online usage seems to be getting sneakier by the day. As parents, we want to protect them, some even try to monitor them, but it's not easy. Bark.us is a website and app that can help you navigate through the dangers of the tech world and how to keep our kids safe.

Chief Parenting Officer for Bark, Titania Jordan, joined us on Good Morning Arizona with a list of text slang terms every parent should be aware of, and explained how Bark works.

Bark's watchdog engine uses advanced algorithms to look for a variety of potential issues, such as cyberbullying, sexting, drug-related content, and signs of depression or suicidal thoughts. If a potential issue is detected, a text/email alert is sent to the parent to review the issue, along with recommended actions on how to handle the situation.

Below is a complete list of text slang, (which changes constantly) that we weren't able to share on air, as many are graphic in nature.

What is Text Slang:

Text slang, or text speak, is a shorthand children use when communicating digitally in order to have conversations of a mature nature without their parents, teachers or other adults being privy. The concerning part about text slang is that if children are talking about certain things, there's a strong likelihood they're actually doing (or considering doing) the things they're talking about, be that sex, drugs or otherwise putting themselves or others at risk.

To help parents understand what their kids are talking about, Bark.us, an easy-to-use, machine learning monitoring tool that parents can use to help protect their children online from the risks of cyberbullying, sexting, drug use and even depression and suicidal ideation, has put together a handy list of text slang for parents to be aware of when they spot an unusual conversation on their child's phone.

Text Slang About You, The Parents:

Kids usually use these text abbreviations when they want to alert their friends that parents are nearby or when they have something to hide:

9 and CD9 both stand for "Code 9", which means parents are nearby

99 means, "Parents are gone"

KPC stands for "Keeping Parents Clueless"

MOS stands for "Mom Over Shoulder"

P911 is a "Parent Alert" or "Parent Emergency"

PAL stands for "Parents Are Listening"

PAW and PRW both stand for "Parents Are Watching"

PIR stands for "Parents In Room"

POS stands for "Parents Over Shoulder"

Text Slang About Exchanging Personal Information:

Kids use certain acronyms to request or offer private personal information to one another. This is a particularly unsafe, as predators pretending to be a child's peer can use this approach to obtain information from the child that can be used against them while keeping the request hidden from parents. If you see these abbreviations on your child's phone, be aware that your child's safety could be at risk and make sure to discuss online safety rules:

ASL(R/P) stands for "Age, Sex, Location" ("Race/Picture"), requesting identifying personal data

ADR is short for "address"

AEAP and ALAP stand for "As Early As Possible" and "As Late As Possible"

F2F stands for "Face to Face", offering to video chat or meet in person

LMIRL stands for "Let's Meet In Real Life"

NAZ stands for "Name, Address, Zip"

MOOS and MOSS stand for "Member Of the Opposite Sex" and "Member Of the Same Sex", referring to a person's sexual orientation

SorG is another common way to ask someone's sexual orientation, "Straight or Gay"

MorF and RUMorF both stand for "Male Or Female" and "Are You Male Or Female"

RU/18 is asking, "Are you 18?"

SMEM and SMIM stand for, respectively, "Send Me an Email" and "Send Me an Instant Message"

SO stands for "Significant Other"

S2R means "Send to Receive" (This normally refers to sending pictures)

SWDYT stands for, "So What Do You Think?"

WUF means, "Where are you from?"

WYCM is asking, "Will you call me?"

WYRN is asking, "What's your real name?"

WTTP stands for, "Want To Trade Pictures?"

Text Slang About Romantic, Sexual, Illegal, and Illicit Activity:

If you see any of the shorthand in this section on your child's phone, it might be time to impose some new restrictions, as these codes involve communications of romantic, sexual affection or illegal activity, such as drug use.

(Note: Not all of these codes automatically imply illicit behavior, but when used together they can give you key insights into your child's activities and whereabouts.)

143, 459 and ILU all mean, "I love you"

1174 is an invitation to meet at a particular place, often for a wild party

2nite means, "tonight"

420 refers to marijuana.

53X is code for "sex"

8 is code for oral sex

AMEZRU translates to, "I am easy, are you?" referring to one's sexual promiscuity

Banana means, "penis"

BF and GF mean "boyfriend" and "girlfriend"

Broken means the sender is hung over from being drunk

BRT stands for, "Be Right There"

CU46 translates to, "See you for sex"

DOC stands for "Drug Of Choice"

FAH stands for "F***ing A Hottie"

GNOC stands for "Get Naked On Cam" referring to a live webcam

GYPO stands for "Get Your Pants Off"

I&I stands for "Intercourse & Inebriation"

IWSN stands for "I Want Sex Now"

J/O means, "Jerking Off", which refers to masturbation

KFY and K4Y both mean "Kiss For You"

Kitty refers to the vagina

KOTL stands for "Kiss On The Lips"

LH6 translates to, "Let's have sex"

MPFB stands for, "My Personal F*** Buddy"

NALOPKT stands for, "Not A Lot Of People Know That"

NIFOC stands for "Nude In Front Of the Computer"

OLL is, "Online Love"

PRON is an intentional misspelling of the word "porn" in reference to pornography

Q2C means, "Quick to c*m", insulting a person's sexual prowess by accusing them of having premature ejaculation

RUH means "Are you horny?"

SUGARPIC refers to a suggestive or erotic photograph

TDTM stands for "Talk Dirty To Me"

THOT stands for "That hoe over there," the term "hoe" being slang for "whore"

TWD stands for "Texting While Driving"

WTF stands for, "What The F***?"

Zerg is code meaning, "to gang up on someone".

According to Bark.us, parents should "be cautious if your child is using this abbreviated form of adult language while texting, then chances are they are using this language in real life (IRL) conversations as well. In many instances they're doing the things they're talking about too, whether it's going to parties, taking drugs or having sex."

Knowing the language that your child might be using to keep you in the dark can help you protect them from making choices that could hurt them. Also, Bark.us advises, "be aware of which devices your kids have access to that connect to the Internet. These days, if it connects to the web, it can also be used for texting." For more info: Bark.us