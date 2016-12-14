Wednesday, December 14

The Wildlife World Zoo: Black Throated Monitor

Black Throated Monitor Facts:

Native to Tanzania

Can reach up to seven feet in length and weigh more than 60 pounds

Black Throated Monitors are semi-arboreal lizards, yet spend half of their time underground in burrows, or searching the ground for prey.

They are well known by African bird watchers as the most prevalent predator on nesting birds, and songbirds

They are opportunistic carnivores and will eat anything they can catch

Their thick skin protects them from predators and bites from their prey

They will hiss and in hail air to make themselves look larger when they feel threatened

Lifespan is 25 years

Mainly terrestrial and are not good swimmers unlike other monitors

Cold blooded

Monitors have forked tongues, making them the only reptiles other than snakes to possess this characteristic. Like snakes, this tongue shape allows for better accuracy in locating a prey's scent.

Monitors fill an important niche in their respective habitats. In many of their ranges, they are one of the only large land carnivores. Of the 31 species of monitors found throughout the world, 24 of them occur in areas without terrestrial, carnivorous mammals.

Biggest threats are habitat loss and collection for their skin and the pet trade

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Local Love: Wacky Zack's Magic

Magic shops are a dying industry with the internet and people sharing secrets without regard or respect for the art of magic. In 2009 though, Wacky Zack's Magic was born in a small indoor market place with hundreds of other merchants.

For more information, visit:

website: www.wackyzacksmagic.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wackyzacksmagic

Email info@wackyzacksmagic.com

Wacky Zack's Magic

3434 W. Greenway Rd suite 126

Phoenix AZ 85053

602-548-8667

Scuba diving with Santa at Sea Life!

Even Santa needs a break from the holiday hustle and he's choosing to take a dip at the Sea Life Aquarium in Tempe. You can catch him scuba diving every Saturday and Sunday as well as take part in many holiday themed festivities.

For more information, visit: https://www2.visitsealife.com/arizona/

SEA LIFE Aquarium & LEGOLAND Discovery Center

5000 Arizona Mills Circle (NE corner of the mall)

Cross Streets: US 60 & Priest

Deck the halls at Legoland with the first Holiday Bricktacular celebration

Lego fun for the holidays is at the Legoland Discovery Center. The first ever Bricktacular is going on all month long and you're invited to the fun. Take part in ornament building activities, as well as the chance to decorate Santa's sleigh!

For more information, visit:

https://www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/arizona/

https://www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/arizona/news-events/news/13930/holiday-toy-drive.aspx

SEA LIFE Aquarium & LEGOLAND Discovery Center

5000 Arizona Mills Circle (NE corner of the mall)

Cross Streets: US 60 & Priest

The Pits Presents Arizona Horseshoe & Cornhole Beanbag Leagues Supporting our Veterans

The Pits Arizona Horseshoe League is a new facility offering a players’ clubhouse overlooking all pits, with seating along with a two level deck for spectators. Owner Wesley Hukriede will donate proceeds from the league play to the VFW.

Leagues start the week of December 19 2016 with new leagues starting the first and third week of each month December thru January.

A, B, C league classes, will be offered Mon thru Fri and will run for 8 weeks with playoffs week 9 for trophies and cash prizes. Sixteen teams play in each session. Pick your partner, or draw for a partner first week. League times (9:00 and 11:00 AM, 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, and 7:00 PM.) depending on quantity of registered contestants. Membership Fee $20.00 per year, and includes a free league shirt. Pit fees are $10 per week. Find a sponsor to pay all or part of fees.

Invites everyone to enjoy our facility at no cost December 13th thru Dec 18th!

$10 / week per person per week to play in league

20% of proceeds go to Veterans (VFW)

For more Information, visit: www.arizonahorseshoeleagues.com

132 South Nina Circle, Mesa AZ 85210;

(Broadway and Extension)

Phone: (602) 326-1054

Email; thepits@azhsl.com

Valley para-cyclist Todd Key motivating students

Todd Key is a member of the 2016 US Paralympic para-cycling national team. He visits schools throughout the valley, talking about perseverance, bullying and overcoming challenges.

For more information on Todd Key visit:

www.toddkey.org

https://www.facebook.com/todd.key1

http://www.teamusa.org/para-cycling/athletes/Todd-Key

Todd Key is also raising money for the Paralympic racing 2017 visit:

https://www.gofundme.com/us-paralympic-racing-2017

Jazz duo to perform holiday hits in Phoenix this weekend

Dmitri Matheny is one of the best horn players in the country, Holly Pyle is one of the most well-known jazz musicians in the Valley. Catch them at The Nash Saturday, December 17th at 7:30pm.

Dmitri Matheny, originally from San Francisco, is one of the top horn players (flugelhorn) in the country, he just released a new CD, "Jazz Noir" ... has the feel of the old Humphrey Bogart Film Noir films. smoky rooms, rainy streets. A combination of film noir and crime jazz. He also has an amazing CD for the holidays, Santa's Got a Brand New Bag

Dmitri is on tour right now and will be at The Nash this Saturday to perform some of these classic jazz holiday tunes along with some selections from his new CD.

He is joined by the incredible Holly Pyle, a local singer, and one of the most in-demand jazz vocalists in the Valley. She often appears at The Nash, with her band "House of Stairs" and this week while Dmitri is in town they will be performing a special holiday show together.

Tickets: $20

For more information, visit: www.thenash.org

The Nash

110 E Roosevelt St

Dmitri Matheny and Holly Pyle

Saturday Dec 17 at 7:30

You're sick, now what? Herbal & natural remedies for what ails you

Everyone at the office is sick, your kids come home with the sniffles, and now you're sick. What can you do? Enter grandma's home remedies. Research shows that she may have been right with herbal remedies to treat flu symptoms and speed up your recovery. Dr. Ed LaMadrid shows us how to strengthen the immune system, beat a flu, fight a cough, and lower a fever naturally.

The following herbs are safe for children however the dosage needs to be adjusted.

Note: These recipes are not a substitute for professional medical care. If symptoms persist, such as fever, for more than 3 days, please see your doctor.

1. Strengthen your Immune System:

Astragalus: An herb used in Traditional Chinese medicine to enhance the immune system, support lung function, and improve energy. (Available in raw herb, powder, pills, tea, and extract).

Simmer a teaspoon of shredded or dried astragalus in 1.25 cups of water for 15 minutes. Drink 2 cups daily.

Take a quarter teaspoon of astragalus extract in warm water twice daily.

Shitake mushrooms: A study conducted by the University of Florida showed that when subjects ate a mushroom per day, they had less inflammation and their immune system's T-cells functioned better. (Available in most supermarket produce sections).

2. Sore Throat:

Slippery Elm Herb (available in tea, pill, and powder)

Throat Soothing Honey: Take slippery elm powder, add a pinch of cinnamon and mix them into honey to make a paste. Take half teaspoon doses as needed.

At the first hint of sore or scratchy throat, drink slippery elm tea. For example, throat coat tea.

Gargle with Sage:

Sage contains astringent compounds that relieve pain and sea salt has antiseptic properties. One cup of boiling water poured over 2 teaspoons of dried sage with ½ teaspoon of sea salt.

3. Fever:

Elderberry:

In Europe, elderberry is traditionally used to treat the flu. Researchers have found compounds in elderberries that disarm the flu virus and prevent it from replicating. Take one tablespoon of elderberry syrup three times a day to fight the flu.

Ginger, Mint and Elderflower Tea:

hese ingredients stimulate circulation and encourage sweating, helping to lower fever naturally and safely. One cup boiling water, 2 teaspoons chopped ginger root, 1 teaspoon dried mint and 1 teaspoon of dried elderflowers. Pour the water over the herbs and steep for 10 minutes. Strain herbs, sweeten to taste, and drink up to 4 cups per day.

4. Cough:

Thyme to stop that cough. The herb, thyme has been used to treat cough from the flu and bronchitis.

1 cup of boiling water, 2 tablespoons of dried thyme, and 1/2 cup of honey. Pour boiling water over the thyme. Cover and steep for 20 minutes. Strain and add honey. Warm the tea in order to dissolve the honey. Store in a dark glass bottle. Take one teaspoon as needed per day.

Hot Tea from the Spice Rack:

Add ¼ teaspoon of ginger, Â¼ teaspoon of cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon of thyme to 1 cup of hot water. Add 1 tablespoon of honey.

For more information: www.edlamadrid.com

Valley pianist Charles Szczepanek: Carol of the Bells

Valley pianist Charles Szczepanek breathed fresh life into Christmas standards with his album, Winter Day Dreaming (an Indie Music Digest pick of the week). The album is full of ingenious arrangements, mashups and two original compositions. A video of "Carol of the Bells," which Charles starts in the unusual time signature of 5/8, has become a YouTube hit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjXBK5tOvFg

For more information on Charles Szczepanek, visit: http://www.charlesszczepanek.com/press.html