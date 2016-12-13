Overnight Breakfast Casserole

By Joanie Simon, Food blogger at www.JoanieSimon.com

This recipe makes a ton of food, so if you've got a crowd coming, you'll be set. If not, it makes great leftovers or can be made as a half batch easily.

Ingredients

1 30-oz. package frozen shredded hash brown potatoes

1 lb. bacon, cooked and chopped

1 lb sausage

2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

3 green onions

1 red pepper, diced

1 can diced green chilies

12 eggs

1 cup milk

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper



Instructions

Layer all of the ingredients in the crock pot the night before. Set to low for 6 to 8 hours.