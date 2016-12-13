Overnight Breakfast Casserole

(Source: 3TV)
By Joanie Simon, Food blogger at www.JoanieSimon.com
This recipe makes a ton of food, so if you've got a crowd coming, you'll be set. If not, it makes great leftovers or can be made as a half batch easily.
Ingredients
1 30-oz. package frozen shredded hash brown potatoes
1 lb. bacon, cooked and chopped
1 lb sausage
2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
3 green onions
1 red pepper, diced
1 can diced green chilies
12 eggs
1 cup milk
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground black pepper
Instructions
Layer all of the ingredients in the crock pot the night before. Set to low for 6 to 8 hours.