Valley man loses $40K in online investment

After working his entire life, Ron Flory is finally retired and that leaves him plenty of time to do the things he enjoys, like riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

"Well, everyone looks forward to retirement," Flory said as he started up his motorcycle to go for a ride.

But Flory is being forced to go back to work all because he says he was taken for $40,000 through an online investment opportunity that was emailed to him. According to Flory, attached to that email was a video presentation showing how anyone can make big bucks without any risk.

Right after he saw the online presentation, "I signed up, opened up an account and put $500 in it," Flory said.

Flory said he was eager to grow his money.

Flory said when he eventually checked his account online, it appeared as though his $500 had swelled to more than $19,000 in a little over a week.

During this time, Flory said he was also talking to someone named "Tyler," who claimed to be his broker and that broker convinced Flory to invest even more money.

"He guaranteed me that I'd be a millionaire within a year and a half," Flory said.

So, Flory invested a lump sum of $40,000 of his retirement fund. He wired all that money, as he was told to do, to an account in Hong Kong. He still has a receipt of the wire transferred and showed us.

After he did, Flory says "Tyler" eventually stopped calling him and Flory said he's unable to log on to his account anymore.

As for his $40,000, it's gone.

"The criminals out there are extremely creative and convincing, so it requires people who are looking to invest their money to be vigilant," said Matt Boyden, an FBI agent in Phoenix. Boyden specializes in white-collar crimes, including online schemes.

He said consumers like Flory should always be skeptical if they're told their investment is "guaranteed" and the profit they will earn is exceptionally large. Remember, Flory said he was told he'd be a millionaire.

"I think a lot of times, people just want to believe," Boyden said. "So, it's easier for the fraudsters to just string you along and tell you what you want to hear."

Flory said he's angry, disappointed and frustrated over losing $40,000.

"All of my family and friends said I was crazy for doing it, but it was a chance that I had to take," he said.

If you're a victim of an online investment or scheme, you need to report it to the FBI so agents can investigate it. You can easily do that by going to www.ic3.gov and filing a complaint. Doing so, the FBI says, will help agents collect information to reveal how big a particular scheme may be but, more importantly, it could expose who the perpetrators are and in some cases, get money returned.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.