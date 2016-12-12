December is good time for financial review

The month of December keeps us all busy. There are parties, shopping and holiday traveling to plan.

With that said, it's easy for many consumers to lose sight of their financial matters.

"It's already a really hectic time of year, but now is actually the best time to get organized so that you go into the new year feeling really good about where you stand financially," said Valley financial coach Kelsa Dickey.

She said there are some things you can do right now to give you some financial peace of mind before we hit 2017.

"We're still going be spending money, we're still going to be out of our routine maybe a little bit this month," she said. "But, if we can do three things this month to get organized it makes us feel like not all was lost."

First, Dickey said review your bank and credit card statements.

"It's really common this time of year to find a charge that's automatic that maybe you forgot you had," she said. "You want to cancel it or you signed up for a free trial and forgot to cancel it, so it's a really good time to catch those things."

Next, Dickey recommends making sure to use your flex spending accounts before the end of the year so the money isn't wasted.

"So, make sure you're submitting those receipts," she advised. "If you've got some left in there and you don't spend it, you will forfeit the money. Get your dental appointments done, get your eyeglasses ordered or your contacts ordered, those sorts of things."

Another thing is remember charitable donations if you want to claim them on taxes. There are a lot of charitable donations you can make and you want to make sure you do those by Dec. 31.

Dickey also said now is the best time to meet with your tax person or accountant to figure out what needs to be done before the year's end.

"They can really help you now better than they can in March," Dickey said.

And finally, she said this month is a good time to review your credit report. You can get your free report through www.annualcreditreport.com. Make sure you only use this site and don't be fooled by copycat sites.

Dickey said these tips should keep you in good financial health so you have a smooth transition into the new year.

"And simply by doing these steps in December it helps you to feel like you have some kind of control over the things you can control," she said.

