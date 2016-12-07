Wednesday, December 7

The Wildlife World Zoo/ Llama

Llama Facts:

The llama is a South American relative of the camel, though the llama does not have a hump. These sturdy creatures are domestic animals used by the peoples of the Andes Mountains

Llamas were first domesticated and used as pack animals 4,000 to 5,000 years ago.

Llamas can be 6ft tall and weigh 280 to 450 pounds and can carry about a quarter of their body weight, so a 400-pound male llama can carry about 100 pounds on a trek of 10 to 12 miles with no problem.

In the Andes Mountains of Peru, llama fleece has been shorn and used in textiles for about 6,000 years. Llama wool is light, warm and water-repellent and their wool is used in the production of fabrics, rugs and ropes.

Llamas are hardy and well suited to harsh environments.

Llamas are smart and easy to train.

Llamas are vegetarians and have efficient digestive systems.

Here's a fun, believe it or not fact: Llama poop has almost no odor. Llama farmers refer to llama manure as "llama beans." It makes great, eco-friendly fertilizer.

A baby llama is called a "cria." It's pronounced KREE-uh. Mama llamas usually only have one baby at a time. Llama twins are incredibly rare. Pregnancy lasts for about 350 days--nearly a full year. Crias weigh 20 to 35 pounds at birth and can start running with the herd the same day they are born

Life span of llamas is between 20 and 30 years.

Llamas come in a range of solid and spotted colors including black, gray, beige, brown, red and white.

Llamas are social animals and prefer to live with other llamas or herd animals.

A group of llamas is called a herd.

Llamas don't bite. They spit when they're agitated, but that's mostly at each other.

They have excellent sense of sight, smell and hearing, which are used for detection of potential danger.

Llamas have inherited fear of coyote, mountain lions and other dog-like animals. Some llamas are used as "guards" of the sheep because they quickly alert and protect the herd when they spot a predator.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Jaime's Local Love: Crazy Jim's

Crazy Jim's has been in business since 1985. The current owner, Claudia, was a former employee of Crazy Jim's and has owned and operated the business since 2007. Their Greek food is made fresh using original recipes.

Crazy Jim's is unique in that they make all the dough, using the original recipe that has been their signature mark, fresh every morning. In addition to the homemade pita bread, most of the menu items are made from scratch as well, including their popular house dressing, Creamy Greek.

For more information: http://www.welovecrazyjims.com/

Crazy Jim's 15th Avenue

4041 N. 15th Avenue

602-264-4777

Highland Vintage Market is open in Chandler and welcoming holiday shoppers.

The Highland Vintage Market in Chandler is open for four days this holiday season! Stocked full of unique gift items and home decor, you're sure to find something for the people on your list. With 6000 square feet of shopping, you won't want to miss this holiday event.

Highland Yard Vintage Market

1509 N. Arizona Avenue

Chandler, AZ

www.facebook.com/Highlandyardvintage

(480) 792-1919

Thursday 8a - 6p, Friday & Saturday 10a - 6p, Sunday 10a - 5p

Located in a separate warehouse behind Merchant Square

Free Admission, Complimentary Gift Wrapping, Santa will be there Fri and Sat from 10a - 2p.

More than 50 local Designers and Makers this month.

Remembering Pearl Harbor on this 75th anniversary

It's been 75 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. At 10:55 a. m., The Pearl Harbor Observance Committee will host a remembrance service at Wesley Bolin Plaza, which is free and open to the public. We join them as they prepare the set-up.

Events such as these continue to educate the public about the significance of World War II and Arizona's role in bringing the conflict to a successful end, 75 years ago. In 2013, the state unveiled Arizona's World War II Memorial, at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, which includes one 14-inch gun from the U.S.S. Arizona (sunk at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941) and one 16-inch gun from the U.S.S. Missouri (upon whose decks the Japanese signed the instrument of surrender on September 2, 1945, bringing World War

II to a close). The two naval guns’ flank plaques hung on a structure reminiscent of the U.S.S. Arizona's hull, bearing the names of over 2,000 Arizonans killed in World War II.

The event will begin at 10:55 AM, on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza

across from the State Capitol at 1700 West Washington Street in Phoenix, Arizona.

Admission is free. Seating will be limited.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/AZPearlHarborRemeberance/

Wesley Bolin Plaza- Phoenix

1700 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Jefferson & 17TH Ave

Natural ways to beat the cold and flu

The cold and flu season is upon us, with upwards of 20-percent of people catching the flu each year. Yuck! But there are ways to naturally defend against those pesky germs. Dr. Ed Lamadrid, Asian Medicine Expert, shows us what to avoid, and how to naturally boost your immune system.

1. Avoid the things that can weaken your immune system:

Stress: Reduce it

Poor sleep: Get more sleep

Junk food: Avoid the high sugar, high salt foods

Poor hygiene: Wash your hands and clean commonly used surfaces

Recurrent illness: Colds and sinus infections

2. Instead of starve a fever, you should eat for immunity:

a. Four important supplements for immunity:

Vitamin A: Pumpkins, butternut squash, carrots, sweet potatoes

Vitamin C: Bell peppers, kiwis, strawberries, papaya, citrus fruits

Vitamin E: Almonds, spinach, broccoli, parsley, avocado

Zinc: Poultry (chicken soup), oysters, nuts, wheat germ

b. Antiviral, Antibacterial foods:

Garlic, onions, shallots

Ginger

Mushrooms

3. Ancient Therapies to Boost Immunity:

Acupuncture

Cupping

Massage therapy

For more information: www.edlamadrid.com

Let it Snow" at your holiday party

Create a winter wonderland any time of year in your backyard, the park, or anywhere you'd like to "let it snow." Ice King AZ joins us with how easy it is to take your holiday party to the next level by featuring home-made snow for the kids and adults alike.

For more information: http://www.icekingaz.com/products/to

Ice King AZ

5925 W. Van Buren St

Phoenix, AZ 85043

480.ICE.KING (423-5464)

Can you spot the fake?

Designer labels and handbags are hot holiday gifts but "consumer beware!" Manufacturers of counterfeits are getting so good, it's almost impossible to tell the difference. Ugg and Lululemons are two of the hottest emerging counterfeit items on the market. Can you spot the "not"?

Tips to look for:

Verify the tags, envelope dust cover Verify the zipper pulls and hardware Verify leather is real and LV stamp is real Check stitching and signs of inaccuracy Verify the style and color Authentic the date code and serial number - make sure it is in the correct place for the bag

For more information: www.UptownCheapskate.com/Phoenix

Three Valley Locations:

Peoria - 8360 W Thunderbird Rd

Peoria, AZ 85381

(623)428.0171

Scottsdale - 8664 E Shea Blvd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 264-2819

3454 W Chandler Blvd. #18

Chandler, AZ 85226

(480) 786-0043

Tara at the Movies: La La Land

There's buzz Valley hometown girl Emma Stone is going to get another Oscar nomination for her role in the new movie "La La Land." Tara Hitchcock just got back from Los Angeles where she sat down with the actress about the film.

For more information on the movie, visit: http://www.lalaland.movie/

To see reviews and behind the scenes segments visit: http://www.taraontv.com/video.html

Simply Three to perform at Las Noches de las Luminarias

The Valley-based group is back home to perform in the sparkling gardens of the Desert Botanical Gardens in Phoenix.

For more information, visit: http://simplythreemusic.com/

For more information on Las Noches de Las Luminarias at the Desert Botanical Garden visit: http://www.dbg.org/events/las-noches-de-las-luminarias-2016