Silver Apple Award presented to CTA Liberty School 2nd grade teacher

3TV awarded Stephanie Battani, second grade teacher from CTA Liberty School, with the Silver Apple Excellence in Education award. Read more about Ms. Battani.

1. City of Residence: Chandler, AZ

2. Why did you decide to get into teaching?

I decided to go into teaching for a variety of reason. The first was the drive within to be in the field of education at an early age. I had a phenomenal 5th grade teacher who made learning fun and interesting. She is the one who inspired me to become a teacher. As a 6th grade student I volunteered in a first grade classroom and helped the teachers with various activities before school to prepare for the day. When I entered high school I again found myself, this time, volunteering in a 5th grade classroom, helping create bulletin boards and art activities for the students. Through all of these experiences I was led into earning my degree in education to inspire children in the classroom to go above and beyond, to set goals for themselves and not only achieve them but to instill in them a desire to learn more.

3. What is your favorite teaching moment?

It is difficult to pick just one as there are so many favorite teaching moments; however, the moments that I enjoy is when previous students from junior high, high school, college, and beyond come back to visit and share one of their fond memories from their time in our classroom. The usually talk about the lessons they were taught, the literature studies we covered, or the various writing assignments that touched them while in class.

4. How did you feel when you realized you won the Sliver Apple award?

I was overwhelmed, totally surprised, and gracious as I saw the individual who nominated me behind the news crew. I am truly touched and honored by this nomination, and the young man who nominated me for this award.

5. What do you plan on doing with the $500 grant?

I would like to use a portion of the money for my classroom. The other portion will go into a savings account in hopes to take my children on a summer vacation

6. Please share one of your best practices in the classroom with us. (We will use this to share with other teachers, etc.)

One of my best practices in the classroom is student involvement. This is where the student gets to be part of the learning or the mini- teacher helpers in the classroom. The students enjoy learning the lessons as well as being part of the learning that is occurring in my classroom when they are actively engaged.

7. What advice, if any, would you give to new teachers starting their career in the teaching industry?

Believe that you can make a difference in these children’s lives. Always be willing to take risks, learn new ways to reach your students, and just listen to what they have to share. Their knowledge at such an early age is amazing.

8. What was the greatest life lesson you've learned through your teaching experience that has affected your personal life?

The greatest life experience I have learned through my teaching experience is patience and understanding. These kids have a lot going on inside and outside the classroom. This has made me step back and take the time to be patient, listen, understand, and provide them with the tools to want to achieve more throughout their education while in the same token educating myself.