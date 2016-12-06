Moving company disappears with woman's belongings

A cross-country move can be stressful enough. But imagine the moving company with all of your belongings vanishing along the way. That’s exactly what Debbie Mann says happened to her. "This is my whole life here."

A few pieces of luggage, two cats and a car are all Mann has to show following her cross-country move.

In early November, she moved 2,600 miles all the way from Connecticut to Sun Lakes, Arizona. But although she made it, many of her belongs being transported by a professional moving company never did.

"Atlantic Union Van Lines." That's the name of the moving company Mann says she hired and signed a contract with.

According to Mann's paperwork, Atlantic Union Van Lines picked up her items on November 1 with a first available delivery date of five days later. However, the contract also says it could take up to an additional 21 business days for Midwest and west coast deliveries. Mann agreed to the $2,000 total cost and came up with a 50 percent deposit. "I gave them a check for $900 and I also gave the $150 on a credit card."

Mann says the two movers also asked for a tip so she reluctantly gave them $100 each. "Trying not to cry."

However, more than a month later, Mann says Atlantic Union Van Lines still hasn't shown up with her stuff, and she has no idea where the moving truck or her belongings are.

"Thank you for choosing Atlantic Union Van Lines, providing quality relocation services to the nation for generations."

Mann has tried countless times calling the moving company. But all she can do is leave messages. "Hi this is Debbie Mann, I'm calling to locate my things."

3 On Your Side got involved and tried calling the moving company ourselves but like Debbie our messages were never returned. We also e-mailed them but received nothing back.

As for Atlantic Union Van Line's website, it's been suspended. We did discover Atlantic Union Van Lines has an "F" rating with the New Jersey Better Business Bureau following several negative consumer complaints. We also found that the company goes by different names including Nationwide Moving Connection.

And finally, we also found that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration lists nearly a dozen complaints from 2016 with a majority of them being pick and delivery issues.

Mann tells 3 On Your Side that she's the one feeling violated. "I feel kind of devastated. How could I have made such a stupid mistake to hire these people? It's awful."

If you have a moving company issue and want to file a complaint, visit the following links:

https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/protect-your-move/file-a-complaint

