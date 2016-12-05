Phoenix woman learns there are pitfalls with gift certificates

The former owner of a nail salon said she just couldn't afford to keep the business afloat and closed down. (Source: 3TV)

You have to remember that gift cards and gift certificates do come with pitfalls.

No. 1, they expire so you have to use them soon.

No. 2, if you lose them, you usually don't get your money back.

No. 3, if the store goes out of business, then you're out of luck.

A Phoenix woman named Patty Romero almost found that out the hard way.

She considers herself a pretty savvy shopper and likes to look for sales. For example, she says she scored big time recently when Christmas shopping.

"We got TVs that were really cheap," she said. "In fact, we got two of them."

This holiday season, Romero said she'll probably buy a couple of gift cards to give away.

"Well, I like the fact that I can give a gift card to someone and they can use it at their leisure, whenever it's convenient for them," she said.

And that got Romero thinking. She remembered buying three gift certificates, which are similar to gift cards, that family members hadn't used yet. The certificates totaled $110 and they were for a nail salon just off of Northern and 35th avenues.

However, Romero said when her daughter tried to use the gift certificates recently, the business had shut down.

Her daughter took a picture of the front of the business door saying, "Closed for good. Rent too high."

"Well, I contacted 3 On Your Side because, first of all, $110 is a lot of money," Romero said.

3 On Your Side went to the nail salon to see if we could get any answers. But, like we suspected, no one was there.

The only option left? Find out who owned the nail salon and go to their home. And that's exactly what 3 On Your Side did.

The former owner of the nail salon said she just couldn't afford to keep the business afloat and closed down.

However, she also said she was more than happy to return the $110 back to Romero and she did.

With that money now in her hand, Romero says Christmas will be a little easier, and credits 3 On Your Side for getting things done.

"Yea!" Romero said laughing as she waved the $110 in cash in her hands. "Thanks, 3 On Your Side."

This is a good reminder that some businesses are here today and gone tomorrow. Remember that when purchasing gift cards or gift certificates this holiday season.

